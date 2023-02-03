Destiny 2 primary weapon balancing update may be forthcoming

A Destiny 2 primary weapon balancing update may be coming to the game sometime after the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date, according to a Bungie developer who goes by the tag Mercules and works on the FPS game. Mercules shared the update on a recent episode of the Firing Range streamcast, which covers Destiny 2. Self-described as an associate weapons designer working on Destiny 2, Mercules offered the insight in response to a fan question about why Bungie has yet to buff hand cannons and pulse rifles in PvE.

“We’re actually investigating primary weapon balance in PvE,” the developer says. “We’ve obviously heard a lot of the complaints that precision weapons in PvE in particular don’t feel great right now in high-end content. But there are a lot of substantial changes coming in Lightfall, to the sandbox, to content, to everything. So, what we’re kind of looking forward to doing is seeing how everything shakes out post-Lightfall and then potentially taking a holistic pass at primary weapons in PvE.”

“We didn’t want to make too big of a change before Lightfall comes and shakes everything up,” Mercules continues, “because we’d end up potentially having to redo it again anyway.”

Mercules’s comments begin at 11:50 in the Twitch video and first shared by Reddit user packman627.

In a recent post as part of the development studio’s This Week at Bungie blog series, the team suggested that mid-season weapon balancing updates would become par for the course in the game’s future. Therefore, players expressing concern about the state of primary weapons in PvE can be optimistic that Bungie has plans to review such weapons to ensure they’re balanced within the overall meta and will presumably make any necessary changes during Destiny 2 season 20.

A possible pass at primary weapon balancing is one more thing that players can look forward to as Lightfall approaches. Lightfall will also introduce the new Darkness-based Destiny 2 Strand subclass. However, there are still several more weeks remaining in Destiny 2 season 19, so if you haven’t completed the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon or Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest, it’s time to equip your best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, best Titan builds, or best Hunter builds in the multiplayer PC game and get to grinding.