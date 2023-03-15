What is the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table? The Root of Nightmares raid grants players all kinds of all-new weapons, some incredibly unique armour, and some armour mods that can help perfect every build. If you want to know what you can get from the Root of Nightmares raid, look no further, because we have everything you need to know right here.

If you haven’t already, check out our Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares guide for an overview of the activity and the bosses in the FPS game‘s newest raid addition.

Here’s a full overview of the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares loot table, including courtesy of blueberries.gg.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares weapons – overview

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares weapons are some of the best in the game. As usual, raid weapons only drop in specific encounters, and you’ll have to grind through the entire raid for a shot at that Exotic. Note that none of the weapons drops are guaranteed, so players must plan to grind the activity several times in order to earn specific Root of Nightmares weapons. Players looking for specific rolls should plan to grind even more, as weapon rolls are generally just luck of the draw.

Here are all the new weapons and the encounter in which you can find each.

Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun (final encounter)

Briar’s Contempt Legendary Solar linear fusion rifle (first encounter, final encounter)

Koraxis’s Distress Legendary Strand grenade launcher (first encounter, second encounter, final encounter)

Nessa’s Oblation Lgednary Void shotgun (first encounter, second encounter, final encounter)

Mykel’s Reverence Legendary Strand sidearm (second encounter, third encounter, final encounter)

Acasia’s Dejection Legendary Solar trace rifle (second encounter, third encounter, final encounter)

Rufus’s Fury Legendary Strand auto rifle (third encounter, final encounter)

All of the Root of Nightmares Legendary weapons are powerful and are therefore worth trying to earn.

Destiny 2 Conditional Finality Exotic shotgun

Conditional Finality, classified as a Stasis weapon, is a double-barrel shotgun that splits its damage between Stasis and Solar, with pellets on one side impacting targets with Stasis and pellets on the other side impacting them with Solar.

Hitting the enemy with most Stasis pellets will freeze targets, and all Solar pellets will ignite pellets. When comp with specific Aspects and Fragments, this weapon stand to make some powerful builds even more powerful.

The exotic has a low drop rate, but players who complete various triumphs will have an increased chance of earning the exotic. However, they can only earn from the final encounter against Nezarec.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Legendary weapons

All Root of Nightmares Legendary weapons are named after individuals. This naming convention connotes the weapons from this set, which are designed to work in tandem with one another for added bonuses due to the following trait:

Harmonic Resonance: Equipping multiple weapons from this set grants the weapon increased reload speed and handling. It also deals increased damage to Tormenters, Lucent Hive, and Guardians using their supers.

Harmonic mods also grant bonuses to weapons that match your subclass element.

Further, note that all Legendary raid weapons are craftable, meaning that you can earn red border variants of these weapons and, upon extracting five patterns, will unlock the ability to craft your own. And, you can also earn Adept version of these weapons.

Here’s a more detailed overview of the raid weapons.

Briar’s Contempt

This aggressive frame Legendary Solar linear fusion rifle is a strong addition to any loadout. Its curated roll featured Demolitionist, which grants grenade energy, and Focused Fury, wherein dealing half of the weapon’s damage as precision damage grants bonus weapon damage.

Koraxis’s Distress

This rapid-fire frame Strand power grenade launcher can drop with traits such as Hatchling, which spawns Threadlings with precision hits or rapid kills, and Chain Reaction, which cause final blows to create elemental explosions.

Nessa’s Oblation

This Void energy slug shotgun fires a single round and boasts recoil that is predictably vertical. Its perk pool includes perks like Destabilizing Rounds, which causes foes to become volatile, and Fourth Time’s the Charm, wherein rapidly landing precision hits returns two rounds to the magazine.

Mykel’s Reverence

Raiders are already raving about this Root of Nightmares rapid-fire frame Strand kinetic sidearm for both PvP and PvE activities. With the ability to drop with perks such as Perpetual Motion, which grants bonuses to stability, handling, and speed while the Guardian is in motion, and Paracausal Affinity, which causes all final blows of the weapon’s affinity type (in this case, Darkness, which includes Stasis and Strand) grant increased weapon damage for a short time. Those two options alone make it a powerful PvE pick.

Acasia’s Dejection

This adaptive frame Legendary Solar energy trace rifle boasts high aim assistance and stability stats. The curated roll for this weapon drops with Reconstruction, which allows it to reload itself over time up to double capacity, and High-Impact reserves, meaning the rounds at the end of the magazine deal more damage.

Rufus’s Fury

Many Guaridans are saying that this Legendary Strand kinetic auto rifle is one of the season’s best non-exotic weapons. Its curated roll includes Harmony, which causes final blows with other weapons to improve the weapon’s damage and performance for a short duration, and Thresh, wherein killing combatants with this weapon grants a small amount of Super energy. However, perks like Hatchling and Demolitionist, mentioned previously, make it among the most powerful options for PvE.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares armour

In typical Destiny fashion, you have a chance to earn specific pieces of armour by clearing specific encounters. The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares armour sets are as follows:

Titan: Agony armour set Helm of Agony Gauntlets of Agony Plates of Agony Greaves of Agony Mark of Agony

Hunter: Trepidation armour set Mask of Trepidation Grips of Trepidation Vest of Trepidation Boots of Trepidation Cloak of Trepidation

Warlock: Detestation armour set Mask of Detestation Wraps of Detestation Robes of Detestation Boots of Detestation Bond of Detestation



Here’s a breakdown of what pieces you can potentially get with each encounter.

First encounter: Chest, arms, helmet

Second encounter: Chest, arms, legs

Third encounter: Chest, legs, class

Fourth encounter: Head, legs

Note that the armour pieces have rather trippy effects when combined with specific shaders, so if your Destiny 2 drip game is always on point, you’ll definitely want to add the armour set to your collection.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares mods

Players can also earn raid-specific mods. Below, you’ll find a listing of what they can potentially earn, via YouTuber Aztecross. If you have

Chill Out: When equipped with a Stasis subclass, defeating a combatant with a Stasis weapon spawns a Stasis crystal.

Precise Jolts: When equipped with an Arc subclass, rapid precision hits with Arc weapons jolt target.

Volatile Volleys: When equipped with a Void subclass defeating powerful combatants with a Void weapon gives your Void weapons Volatile Rounds.

Radiant Heat: When equipped with a Solar subclass, powerful combatant final blows with Solar weapons grants Radiant.

Tangled Up: When equipped with a Strand subclass, defeating a combatant with a Strand weapon spawns a Tangle.

Cabal Extinguisher: When an ally grains Flux of Darkness or Field of Light, deal increased weapon damage to Cabal for a short time.

Release Recover: When you lose Flux of Darkness or Field of Light, begin recovering health.

Focused Light: When you have Field of Light, gain increased weapon damage and resilience.

Focused Darkness: When you have Flux of Darkness, gain increased ability damage and mobility.

Players who complete the raid can also earn the Gift of Cruelty Exotic ship and the Dream Demon Exotic sparrow, along with new shaders and an emblem.

