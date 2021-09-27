Searching for the best Amazon build in Diablo 2 Resurrected? The lightning javelin Amazon, or ‘Javazon’ as the community refer to it, is one of the strongest Diablo 2 Resurrected classes in the entire game. The Javazon’s javelins deal an extraordinarily high amount of damage per hit, allowing her to rip through enemies with ease. On top of this, the Amazon is a great team member as her abilities ensure your party never becomes overwhelmed with mobs.

The Amazon doesn’t need the most expensive gear to get the job done; in fact, she can breeze through the early game relying mostly on her skills. Acquiring the best equipment requires a big time investment, so if you’re looking for a class that performs well without needing the rarest Diablo 2 runewords, the Javazon may suit you.

If you’re looking for a class that takes a hands-off approach to combat, the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer build or the ‘Frozen Orb’ Sorceress build might be worth considering as possible alternatives. This Amazon build gets you right into the heart of the fight as you rip through anything that stands in your way with electric javelins. Here’s everything you need to build the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon build.

DIABLO 2 RESURRECTED AMAZON ‘JAVAZON’ BUILD

The Javazon build relies heavily on a couple of important skills in the javelin and spears tree, namely Charged Strike and Lightning Fury. Charged Strike is incredible against single target units, making the Javazon one of the strongest classes against bosses as she can take them down in record time. Use Lightning Fury to fight multiple enemies off at once by hitting your target causing lightning bolts to ripple across the ground, damaging any nearby monsters.

You can deal extra damage with Charged Strike and Lightning Fury by adding points to Power Strike and Lightning Strike, both of which synergise with our main skills. Lightning Strike is particularly useful in situations where your mana is low, or you have a low number of javelins left. This skill is a melee attack and uses very little mana, ensuring you have a damaging skill even when the situation starts to look bleak.

Spend the rest of your posts in the passive and magic tree, giving one point to skills like Critical Strike, Evade, and Penetrate until you get to Pierce. Pierce gives any missile attacks a chance to pass through additional enemies after striking – this is crucial for Lightning Fury as it adds pierce to the lightning bolts, creating a wave of devastation from a single attack.

JAVAZON STATS

Your stat points should be spent primarily on vitality, but make sure you put aside around 25 points into strength. The Amazon doesn’t need any dexterity to wield the best javelins, and energy also isn’t important as mana potions ensure you always have energy whenever you need it.

JAVAZON SKILLS

Here are all of the skills you need to level up for the Diablo 2 Resurrected Javazon build:

Power Strike – 20

– 20 Charged Strike – 20

– 20 Lightning Fury – 20

– 20 Lightning Strike – 20

– 20 Pierce – 10

– 10 Lightning Bolt – 1

– 1 Jab – 1

– 1 Plague Javelin – 1

– 1 Poison Javelin – 1

– 1 Critical Strike – 1

– 1 Dodge – 1

– 1 Avoid – 1

– 1 Penetrate – 1

– 1 Evade – 1

Javazon Equipment

Weapon – Titan’s Revenge (Ceremonial Javelin), Call to Arms (Flail)

Shield – Spirit (Monarch)

Helm – Griffon’s Eye (Diadem)

Armor – Chains of Honor (Dusk Shroud)

Belt – Razortail (Sharkskin Belt)

Rings – Raven Frost and Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band

Amulet – Highlord’s Wrath

Gloves – Lancer’s Crusader Gauntlets of Alacrity

Boots – War Traveler (Battle Boots)

Charms – Hellfire Torch (large charm), Annihilus (small charm), and Harpoonist’s grand charm of vita (large charm)

As mentioned earlier, the Amazon doesn’t rely on the best-in-slot equipment in order to thrive on the battlefield. The only essential piece of equipment we would highly recommend is Razortail which increases Pierce’s efficiency to 100%. This belt transforms Lightning Fury into an incredible area of effect attack capable of clearing rooms in a single blow.

Javazon Hireling

Just like the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin build, you need to hire the defensive mercenary in act two specifically for its Holy Freeze aura. There is an argument for the offensive mercenary which provides the Might Aura, but this buff doesn’t help us anywhere near as much as the defensive mercenary.

The Holy Freeze aura gives you plenty of time to throw your javelins as enemies grind to a halt. Using the correct equipment, the mercenary can greatly enhance the Javazon. The Infinity weapon significantly increases the Javazon’s damage on lightning-based attacks with the Conviction aura.

Weapon – Infinity (Thresher)

– Infinity (Thresher) Armor – Treachery (Boneweave)

– Treachery (Boneweave) Helm – Andariel’s Visage (Demonhead)

That’s all you need to create the Javazon, the best Amazon build in Diablo 2 Resurrected. If you’re diving into the RPG game for the first time and you want some advice, don’t forget to check out our Diablo 2 Resurrected beginner’s guide for a quick refresher. We also have recipes for the Horadric Cube if you’re wondering what this mystical device is capable of. Finally, we also have build guides on the ‘Hammerdin’ Paladin build and ‘Whirlwind’ Barbarian build if you want to try something very different.