Diablo 4 anthem tops charts thanks to BTS stans

One of my favorite things about Diablo 4 has to be the RPG game‘s community, and a big discussion point recently is the iconic Diablo 4 anthem sung by none other than BTS’ SUGA and Halsey. Did it make me fangirl? Yes, and it apparently did the same to the rest of the world, too, as the song has now made its mark on several Billboard charts and even topped one.

Let’s face it, all of us have screamed Boy With Luv at the top of our lungs at some point, right? Diablo 4 bringing Halsey and SUGA back together for the game’s official anthem makes my Lilith-loving heart flutter. The track has already sold over 7,000 copies after just one week and has hit the number-one spot on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, according to data shared by Billboard.

This is SUGA’s first time reaching the number one spot on this chart as a solo artist, but he did get there as a member of BTS in the band’s collab with Coldplay, the My Universe track. This is Halsey’s second time at this specific chart’s summit, as she reached it once before back in 2017 with her song Not Afraid Anymore.

When you take two of the world’s most beloved musical artists and combine them with one of this year’s greatest games (seriously, check out our Diablo 4 review to understand why), it’s no wonder you end up with a banger. This song’s release is definitely up there with the Lilith hot sauce and the Megan Fox eulogies as far as out-there Blizzard marketing goes.

If you’re in need of extra help while venturing through Sanctuary, take a look at our guide on the best Diablo 4 class. You can also browse our rundown of the best Diablo 4 build for expert tips. If you are more interested in the lore, you can read about the Diablo 4 ending, explained thoroughly with some insight on what the game might have in store for us next.