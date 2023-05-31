Best Diablo 4 settings and PC options

Equipping yourself with the best Diablo 4 settings will stave off any stutters and frame drops that make a demon out of any normally pious gamer. Blizzard’s RPG game is as stunning to look at as it is demanding on your PC, and our curated list of options provide a good balance of fidelity and performance for a more heavenly time while you’re in hell.

Our Diablo 4 review waxes lyrical about the game’s “harrowing vistas” and “over-the-top gore”, but all this eye candy can push both your CPU and GPU hard. As such, it’s important to check what tier of the Diablo 4 system requirements your PC meets before leveraging optimal settings for an fps boost. Thankfully, there are some options you can tweak for a sizeable performance uplift without greatly impacting visuals.

Best Diablo 4 settings

Here are the best Diablo 4 settings:

Resolution Percentage: 100%

Temporal Reconstruction: Off

DLSS: Quality

Texture Quality: High

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Shadow Quality: High

Dynamic Shadows: On

Soft Shadows: On

Shader Quality: High

SSAO Quality: Medium

Fog Quality: Medium

Clutter Quality: High

Fur Quality: Medium

Water Simulation Quality: High

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Geometric Complexity: High

Terrain Geometry Detail: High

Physics Quality: High

Particles Quality: High

Reflection Quality: Medium

Screen Space Reflections: On

Distortion: On

Low FX: Off

PCGamesN test rig: MSI MPG Trident AS 11th gaming PC, featuring an Intel Core i7 11700F, MSI Ventus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM, MSI B560 motherboard, and Windows 11.

We determined the best Diablo 4 settings by playing through various areas during the Server Slam and other beta periods, noting each option’s effect on performance visuals, meaning they should ward off any unwanted frame rate dips.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if there’s any Diablo 4 benchmark tool on the horizon, so you’ll need to make on the fly adjustments based on your in-game experience. That said, we do have some options that we’d suggest starting with.

Both Texture Quality and Water Simulation Quality could introduce problems based on your GPU’s VRAM capacity. If you’re using a graphics card with 8GB of memory or less and are experiencing issues, we’d suggest turning Texture Quality down to medium. Additionally, if your processor is on the weaker side, we’d suggest turning down the game’s Physics Quality.

If you’re lucky enough to own an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB or another GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card, you can also employ Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation to bolster your frames per second too.

