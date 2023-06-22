Will I lose my Diablo 4 character in Season 1?

Will you lose your Diablo 4 character in Season 1? With so many new players either returning to Diablo after a long hiatus or delving into the series for the first time, you may be confused by the concept of seasons and why you need to start a new character. As such, there is widespread misinformation that’s causing a massive misunderstanding about this concept.

These two types of Realms are how Diablo 4 seasons work. When the new season starts, players will need to create a new character from one of the five Diablo 4 classes and work to make the best builds in the game, grinding to get a chance to receive the seasonal rewards. All seasons in the RPG game have themes and exclusive items, so you may wonder what happens when Diablo 4 shifts to season two and beyond. Fear not; we’ll help you by explaining exactly what Eternal and Seasonal Realms are and what that means for you.

Will I lose my campaign progress in Diablo 4 Season 1?

No, you won’t lose any progress in your characters in Diablo 4 Season 1. Your progress will be retained since all Seasonal characters are in temporary Seasonal Realms slots separate from your main Eternal Realms slots. If you want to identify your character type, look below the character’s name in the main menu.

Will I lose my Diablo 4 Season 1 characters at the end of Season 1?

No, you don’t permanently lose your seasonal characters at the end of Diablo 4 Season 1. We have confirmation that seasonal characters will feature in separate, self-contained stories, all of which start at level one and require leveling up to get the seasonal content and loot contained within. Once the season ends, your seasonal characters are transferred to the Eternal Realm. Not everything will transfer over, but your rewards for finishing the seasonal quests will come with you. You may even be able to use the Diablo 4 stash to transfer them between characters.

Now that you know that you won’t lose your Diablo 4 character in Season 1, you can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to hunting for those key items. Seasons also come with a battle pass, and rewards from this will transfer over. If you’re incredibly lucky, you may find some Diablo 4 unique items, such as the Harlequin Crest, so you might find that this can transfer over as well.