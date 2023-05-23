Diablo 4 offline mode

Can you play Diablo 4 offline? As we approach the release date, many are wondering if their dodgy internet connection is going to hold up for the upcoming game, or just want to experience Diablo 4 solo, so can you?

Diablo 4 is tied to online features including the world tier difficulty, as well as the many world bosses. There have been community grumbles around the lack of offline modes in previous Diablo games. There’s been a demand for the RPG game to be playable offline since both Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal were both online only, apart from Diablo 3 being available on the Nintendo Switch, not that it helps us PC players.

Can you play Diablo 4 offline?

Diablo 4 doesn’t have an offline mode, but that’s not to say one couldn’t arrive in the future. This isn’t great news for players looking to strike down hordes of monsters on the move, or for those with a ropey internet connection.

Though Diablo 4 offline isn’t a thing, you can still play Diablo 4 crossplay on all platforms, with cross-progression, meaning Diablo 4 multiplayer doesn’t limit who you can play with. Just as long as your Diablo 4 system requirements are up to scratch, you can start planning your builds and which Diablo 4 class to choose.