A Diablo 4 season journey bug that locks you out of claiming rewards in the RPG game will be fixed soon, Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra confirms via Twitter, as he announces that he has finished the run of seasonal challenges in Diablo 4. If you’ve been locked out of completing your season journey in Diablo 4 Season 1 by a quest that won’t progress correctly despite being completed in-game, your woes should soon be at an end.

Completing the season journey is a nice way to earn extra rewards as you progress through the seasonal questline and level up your new characters. Each tier you finish awards you a gear cache along with some favor that can be spent in the premium cosmetic shop (albeit quite a paltry sum), and perhaps most crucially access to new Diablo 4 Aspects in your codex.

Some of these can make crafting the best Diablo 4 builds dramatically easier – the ability to grab the elusive Shockwave Aspect for my Pulverize Druid build got it online much faster than I could have done in the base game, and meant I was crushing my way through the levels at an incredible pace when combined with one of the best Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts, which sucks all nearby enemies into a nice pile ready for smashing.

Unfortunately, some players are finding themselves stuck in the journey’s fifth tier, ‘Slayer,’ unable to complete it because the quest ‘A Boon in the Tide,’ for opening a Tortured Gift Helltide chest, won’t register even when you actually do exactly that. While completion of a tier doesn’t technically require all of the objectives to be fulfilled, some of the alternatives require players to engage in PvP, which can be a tough ask for certain builds, even if Elon Musk says Diablo 4 doesn’t need skill.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced recently via Twitter that he had just completed the full season journey, not long after bringing his character to the Diablo 4 max level cap. In response, one player links to a thread on the Diablo 4 forums about the seasonal bug, noting, “Unfortunately some of us cannot do this.” In response, Ybarra confirms, “It’s being fixed in a few days, I think the goal is August 15.”

That means it won’t be part of the massive Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 that arrives Tuesday, August 8, which sees some huge buffs to the Sorcerer and Barbarian along with a welcome ramping up of monster density in the aforementioned Helltides and Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons. However, if your progress has been stunted then know that it’ll soon be unlocked – and your accomplishments towards later tiers should be registered even if you achieve them prior to reaching those tiers.

Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher also confirms that the team has hotfixed an exploit allowing players to transfer non-seasonal items onto seasonal characters, and notes that Blizzard has “actioned on select accounts related to this incident.” It seems this was judged on a case-by-case basis, but it’s a welcome reminder that the developers can and will take action if you choose to make use of unintended tricks to get ahead.

Blizzard also confirms that Diablo 4 mods can result in a ban, so you’ll want to avoid those too. Fortunately, we’ve got tips and tricks to make the most of all Diablo 4 classes, so you’ll be able to maximize your gains whatever you play.