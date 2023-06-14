Blizzard wants you out of Diablo 4’s best XP farm spot

Diablo 4 XP farming is about to get a bit more grueling all across Sanctuary, as Blizzard has made a pretty big change to Diablo 4 farming in the RPG game. If you’re a Champion’s Demise grinder in Diablo 4 listen up, because it looks like the effectiveness of dungeon farming is changing for the sake of overall balance.

In the latest round of Diablo 4 1.0.2 hotfix notes, Blizzard says it is making further adjustments to elite monster density in Diablo 4 dungeons. “We are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others.”

While not expressly stated, Blizzard is likely wanting to bring down the effectiveness of certain XP farming dungeons, namely Champion’s Demise. This dungeon is a prime XP farm, used by many including the first level 100 player, as it dumps loads of elite enemies on you that, if you are prepared to deal with them, yield loads of experience.

It could also be that some other Diablo 4 dungeons have seen their rate of elite spawns increase too, but the hotfix only mentions “standardizing,” and not if this means bringing more dungeons up than it does bring others down.

That’s not all from the Diablo 4 1.0.2 hotfix though, as the other notable change is the return of two Legendary Aspects, as both Edgemaster’s Aspect and Aspect of Beserk Ripping are back.

Blizzard says it “Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the ‘Edgemaster’s Aspect’ Legendary Affix was incorrectly reapplied to Whirlwind when a Shout was used,” and “Resolved issues relating to ‘Aspect of Berserk Ripping’ and Barbarian’s Two-Handed Sword Expertise that was allowing players to deal unintended amounts of damage” as well.

Diablo 4 Barbarians can rejoice at the return of Edgemaster’s Aspect and, well, almost every other Diablo 4 class in the game can too.

If you want to absolutely sweep your way through Sanctuary be sure to check out our breakdown of the best Diablo 4 builds according to Blizzard developers, or we’ve also got a Diablo 4 leveling guide and a look at every single Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith location if you’re still missing a few.