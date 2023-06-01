Diablo 4 farming guide for gold, gear, and legendary items

What is the best Diablo 4 farming method? Getting ahead in the hellish RPG game requires tons of gold, the best legendary gear, and any resources needed for upgrading your weapons and armor. We’ve spent hours trawling every area of Sanctuary so we can provide you with the ultimate guide to farming everything you need as early as possible.

Ahead of the Diablo 4 release date, you might be planning your descent into Sanctuary, including all the best weapons and gear you need, and which D4 elixirs to ask the alchemist for. For all of that though, you need loads of resources, as well as plenty of gold. Whatever it is you’re low on in Diablo 4, be it the best items for your class or just plain old gold to buy it with, we’ve got you covered with these D4 farming tips.

Diablo 4 legendary farm

Some of the best ways to obtain great Legendary loot are going to be in Strongholds and by defeating bosses. However, in order to farm the most Legendary items, especially at lower levels, we’d recommend clearing out as many dungeons as possible. Since you can reset most non-campaign dungeons, you can keep going back time and again to obtain more loot. There are over 120 D4 dungeon locations as well, so you can see why this is one of the best ways to farm gear.

High-end gear farm

The further you progress through the game, the better loot you can obtain, accumulating at unique, sacred, and ancestral gear in higher Diablo 4 world tiers. Naturally, these high-end items are best obtained through the most difficult bosses and strongholds, so the best way to farm them is to take part in as many world boss battles as possible, like Ashava in the server slam, which spawn at periodic times and can be tackled by a large team of online players.

Diablo 4 gold farm

To farm gold in Diablo 4, we recommend excellent inventory management, and returning to the nearest village often to sell anything you don’t need. As we discuss in our guide to Diablo 4 salvage, you always want to weigh up whether it’s best to salvage or sell first, but you will end up selling off most unwanted items. The more you obtain, and the more high-end loot you get, the more gold you’ll receive for your wares. Out and about, make sure you always check lost stones, corpses, and chests for gold, but in the first few Diablo 4 acts, you won’t receive much gold from these.

Murmuring Obol farm

There is only one way to obtain Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols, and that’s through world events. These rare items are essential for farming most other materials, as you can trade them in at the purveyor of curiosities for Whispering Keys or random loot, the latter of which can then be sold to farm gold. In order to farm Obols, just make sure you keep an eye on your map at regular intervals to check for world events, which are marked by an orange border and can be solo’d. Be sure to complete them at Mastery level to obtain Obols, though.

Farming Diablo 4 resources

For the plants, ingredients, and organic matter needed to make elixirs and incense, you’ll need to open chests and check corpses around the world. They’re everywhere, so you should rarely find yourself short on Angelbreath and Reddamine, but the more uncommon items, like Forgotten Souls and Fiend Roses, might require your attendance at special events in higher world tiers. Take a look at our guide to all Diablo 4 resources for a more detailed breakdown of where to find everything.

With these tips to farming gear in Diablo 4, hopefully you won’t be at a loss for equipment, and will soon have some of the best gear in the game. This advice applies to any of the Diablo 4 classes, but whichever you play, make sure they’re also equipped with the best builds, as all the gold and obols in Sanctuary won’t get you all the way without the best skills.