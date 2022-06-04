The best RPG game on PC is now Steam Deck Verified

It’s definitely one of the best RPG games on PC and there are plenty who would argue about it actually being the best RPG of all time – and now, it’s a playable Steam Deck game too. No, it’s not Skyrim – Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Steam Deck is now Verified and completely functional.

While Larian Studios has long since moved on to Baldur’s Gate 3 – which should be fully completed and released in 2023 with any luck – its previous RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 stands as one of the best fantasy games on PC, and in terms of sales, players seem to agree.

Larian has previously come out in support of Valve’s Steam Deck, calling it “amazing” and complimenting how well both of the Divinity: Original Sin games worked on the hardware. “I’d personally recommend playing them both on it,” said Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity director Swen Vincke. However, despite this, Divinity: Original Sin 2 wasn’t actually Steam Deck Verified at the time – well, now it is, according to Steam and Larian.

If you don’t know, ‘Steam Deck Verified‘ doesn’t just mean that a game works on the portable gaming PC, it’s actually “fully functional” and supports all of the Deck’s features – such as the touch-screen and hardware settings. In other words, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a full Steam Deck game. Given how some other games have struggled with the system, that’s great to hear.

All hands @OnDeck, Godwoken! Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is now Steam Deck Verified ✅ Get it here: https://t.co/N8UhzxRjkU pic.twitter.com/WddJSwK4BT — Larian Studios is tossing a goblin (@larianstudios) June 2, 2022

You can check out our glowing review of Divinity: Original Sin 2 if you want to see what the fuss is about, and our Steam Deck review too if you want to play it on the go and don’t want a Nintendo Switch.