Rumour: an unannounced EA Marvel superhero game is coming

As of the time of writing, there are a few Marvel Comics superhero games in development. Scratch that, there are absolute truckloads in the works, even with the Marvel MMO getting cancelled. According to a rumour, we might be able to fling another new Marvel game on the pile, as EA apparently has one too.

Alright, deep breath – Spider-Man Remastered swings its way into August, with Miles Morales coming later in 2022, and developer Insomniac is working on Spider-Man II and Wolverine. Strategy game Midnight Suns is out in October, and the former Uncharted lead is making a triple-A Marvel game that may be Daredevil or Fantastic Four.

Now, according to the XboxEra Podcast and Nick Baker a.k.a. Shpeshal_Nick, “EA’s making a Marvel game” too. Nick had no other information to share and made it clear that this is only a rumour, but he seems to be aware of which specific Marvel IP it’s purported to be about and is going to run it past his own EA sources.

While not all of Nick Baker’s predictions or rumours have yet come to pass – such as the Gears of War collection or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Fortnite – others have, such as the Quake remaster that released in 2021. You can check out the team’s discussion below, starting around the 1:30:23 mark.

Regardless, even Baker seems like he doesn’t have enough information yet to judge, so absolutely take this with a pinch of salt.

Regarding another Disney-owned IP, however, EA does have multiple Star Wars games in development at Respawn – including the recently-announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and a strategy game from ex-XCOM devs.