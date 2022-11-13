Take Elden Ring bosses on holiday with this boss arena mod

With so many Elden Ring bosses spanning the map of the open-world game, everyone’s going to have their favourites. Developer FromSoftware, of course, has a history of crafting beloved boss fights across its Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro games – with some of Elden Ring’s most spectacular showdowns proving that the team is at the top of its game. Now, a new Elden Ring mod lets you tackle some of its best fights in new arenas.

The Elden Ring mod ‘Alt Boss Arenas’ comes from creator Halabumscadumtious, who says that they took it on as a fun project. It moves bosses to different arenas from their standard locations, allowing you to attempt them in new surroundings. There are currently seven such replacements on offer, featuring some of the game’s most iconic boss fights including Radagon, Morgott, and of course Malenia. However, the creator notes that the process is fairly simple, saying that they’re happy to consider requests for other such location swaps.

While the first thing that likely comes to mind when you think of your favourite Elden Ring boss fights is their moveset, the arena you fight them in plays a huge part in how you approach the encounters. For example, how would you handle facing Radagon in Margit’s arena at the entrance to Stormveil Castle, with cliff edges falling off to either side? Perhaps those of you who’ve become too accustomed to taking down Malenia might struggle more if you had to do so in the Swamp of Aeonia.

All the usual fog gates and boss music should still be present, so you won’t lose any of the usual atmosphere. In addition, the mod also allows an option for the bosses to appear as a respawning enemy, so you can more easily get some practice in. You can check out one example below courtesy of the mod’s creator, showing a fight against Morgott, The Omen King taking place at the Haligtree:

If this sounds like fun to you, you can download the alternate arena Elden Ring bosses mod at Nexus Mods – they’re helpfully split up as separate files to allow easy implementation of the ones you want. Furthermore, as noted above the mod’s creator says they welcome suggestions of other potential swaps. They do note that some combinations don’t work with certain enemy AIs, however.

If you’re going to take on the challenge, you’ll want to make use of the best Elden Ring builds to do so. If you’re starting fresh, why not browse the best Elden Ring classes to choose what’s next? Be careful in multiplayer, though, as there’s a spate of Elden Ring PvP hackers handing out forbidden items in an attempt to get you banned from online play. The player who recently completed the first no-hit Elden Ring all bosses run might not struggle with the current lineup, but it’s possible we might see even bigger Elden Ring DLC bosses on the way in the future.