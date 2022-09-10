Ambitious Elden Ring mod Reborn is overhauling… basically everything

Elden Ring Reborn is shaping up to be the Elden Ring mod that might tempt you into a full replay of one of the best open-world games on PC this year. The massive overhaul project takes the FromSoftware game to a new level, aiming to “touch up every aspect of gameplay and add plenty of new content.” While it’s currently a work in progress, Elden Ring Reborn already has a huge amount going for it, and its developer hopes to entice fans to offer additional feedback and help make one of the best RPG games even better.

The Elden Ring Reborn mod, created by Halcyon (who goes by halcyonproject on Nexus Mods), is a long term project aiming to tweak or polish just about every aspect of FromSoftware’s smash hit. Currently, the mod includes a large-scale spell overhaul, big talisman changes, universal slotting mechanics, a bow rework, new starting classes, significant changes to the stat and leveling system, enemy and boss rebalancing, and more.

Despite that rather lengthy list, Halcyon estimates that they have currently only tackled about 10% of the game. They are using their version numbers to estimate how far development of the mod has progressed – so this initial 0.100 release represents that 10% progress. Halcyon says that “the goal is to get to 1.0 and then hopefully follow it up with a cycle of brand new content up to 2.0.”

The current highlights are certainly the spell and bow overhauls. Spells have seen a range of improvements, repurposes, and even complete reimaginings, alongside a newly balanced regeneration system for your FP (Elden Ring’s blue mana bar). Elden Ring’s spells were already a real highlight, but some of these new offerings are well worth a look – just seeing them in action could easily be enough to sell you on trying Elden Ring Reborn out for yourself, even at this early stage of development.

Bows have been heavily reworked too – Halcyon says they wanted to add “a unique and very viable feel to the lacking bow combat.” Crossbows have also seen some love, but are due to get more attention later. Universal slotting mechanics have been added for ashes of war, spells, affinities, and so on. In particular, Halcyon promises big improvements to all the game’s talismans and new abilities for some that felt a little underwhelming previously.

Also included is the Elden Ring detailed descriptions mod, a fantastic quality-of-life feature that explains in detail what every item in the game does, down to individual number values and percentages. If you haven’t tried that out yet, Elden Ring Reborn is a fantastic opportunity to do so – and it should help you to wrap your head around all the newly introduced items and features as they come in the future.

We’re certainly excited to see where Elden Ring Reborn ends up, and will be keeping a close eye on it. It already gives off vibes of the more ambitious mod projects such as Dark Souls: Daughters of Ash. Of course, if you’d rather wait for development to progress a little further, we’ve got plenty of the best Elden Ring mods for you to browse in the meantime. If you’re still ploughing through FromSoftware’s gargantuan fantasy game (and who could blame you), our pick of the best Elden Ring builds and our guide to all of the Elden Ring bosses should help make your adventures across the Lands Between all that much smoother.