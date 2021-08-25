Want to know where to search for books on explosions in Fortnite? This is it, the final set of legendary challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7. Doctor Slone is now asking us to find a way to deal with the invaders once and for all, and one of those ways is by finding a couple of resource books on how to make things go boom.

This week’s challenges ask us to craft a weapon using alien nanites, destroy target dummies with IO weapons, deploy scanners in alien biomes, and collect three alien devices before activating the Countermeasure device that’s hidden underneath Corny Complex. There’s a lot of stuff to find this week, so be sure to check our guides to grab everything you need.

As for the challenge to search for books on explosions, they’re very small and a very deep shade of blue, so depending on where you’re looking they can be quite hard to spot. They’re always on the floor but are found both outside and inside buildings. We’ll now go over all three named locations where you can search for the books on explosions in Fortnite.

Fortnite books on explosions locations

You can search for a total of six books on explosions in the Fortnite map. Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, and Catty Corner each contain two books. Since you just need two to complete the challenge, it shouldn’t be too tricky once you know where to find them.

These are all of the books on explosions locations in Fortnite:

Steamy Stacks

Next to a bench in the lobby of the Kevolution Energy building, to the west of Steamy Stacks. The book is to your right as you enter the main entrance

On the ground floor of a small building, southeast of Kevolution Energy. This building has a number three on it.

Dirty Docks

Next to two dumpsters towards the main road entrance to the west of Dirty Docks. It’s close to where Joey appears

By a dumpster west of the shipping containers, towards the middle of Dirty Docks

Catty Corner

Next to the trash pile in the northwest of the Catty Corner junk yard. It’s near the trailer

Head to the garage at the southern end of Catty Corner and look for a trash can outside to find a book next to it

With these locations, you should be able to move onto the next challenge. As there’s not long to go until the end of the season, you may want to ensure you’ve snapped up all of the Fortnite alien artifacts and Fortnite cosmic chests that you can in order to unlock as many Kymera styles as you can until the next season begins. Check out our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date guide for more info about what’s coming in the new season.