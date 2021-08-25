Where to destroy target dummies in Fortnite

Trying to destroy the target dummies in Fortnite? To complete this legendary quest, you need to find an alien IO weapon and blast target dummies to smithereens. Dangerous extraterrestrials have been causing problems for everyone on Fortnite island for months now, but it may be coming to an end as Doctor Slone works on a permanent solution. With the combined forces of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Rick and Morty, those aliens don’t stand a chance.

There isn’t much time to complete the rest of your battle pass – finish up these quests to unlock the rest of the Fortnite skins. Be sure to collect the rest of the Fortnite alien artifacts to gain access to numerous styles for your customisable Kymera skin. You may want to check out our other guides which detail how to complete this week’s legendary quests, including: crafting a weapon with alien nanites, searching for books on explosions, deploy scanners in alien biomes, and activating the countermeasure device Corny Complex.

There are target dummies littered throughout Fortnite Island, all you need to do is shoot them with IO weapons. Here’s where you can find several target dummies in Fortnite.

Target dummy locations

You can find target dummies scattered throughout the island – some are hidden away underneath buildings, others are hiding in plain sight near trees. You’re looking for a cardboard cut out of a trespasser attached to a metal pole, similar to the targets found at shooting ranges.

Here are all of the target dummies locations in Fortnite:

Head towards the south east area of Slurpy Swamp beyond the buildings and trees. Run up the hill to find two target dummies

Land towards the west side of Weeping Woods underneath the caravans. You should find a bench – look behind it to find two target dummies

Fall towards Risky Reels – east of Boney Burbs – and find the north-most entrance. As soon as you walk through the gates, look to your right to find some target dummies. Turn around and run to the back of the room to find more target dummies in front of some trees

Fly into Corny Complex and go into the underground base. Head to the right and make your way past the armed guards to find target dummies behind glass

That’s all you need to destroy the target dummies in Fortnite. As the season begins to wind down, it’s worth taking a look at our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 guide to find out what’s coming to the battle royale game.