Looking for the Guardian Tower locations in Fortnite? The Fortnite island has been dealing with an alien invasion for the past two months, and it looks like help is finally on the way. After weeks of waiting, Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent are available to unlock in the battle royale game. Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy is also joining the fray after answering a distress signal from Doctor Slone.

The current Fortnite season is drawing to a close – you only have a few weeks to complete the rest of the challenges to unlock all the rewards in the battle pass. There are plenty of Fortnite skins on offer, including the customisable Kymera skin, Doctor Slone, and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Collect Fortnite alien artifacts to unlock new styles for your Kymera skin, giving you access to over 800,000 unique combinations.

You may remember the Guardian Towers from the last season of Fortnite, these strange towers haven’t changed location, but if you need a reminder – here’s where to find the Guardian Towers in Fortnite.

Guardian Tower locations

There are six Guardian Tower locations in total, you only need to visit three to complete the challenge. Depending on how lucky you get with the way the storm comes in, you could attempt to visit three Guardian Towers in a single match.

Here are all of the Guardian Tower locations in Fortnite:

Towards the centre of Weeping Woods on the left side of the water

on the left side of the water The left island floating in the water, directly above Misty Meadows

Head towards the mountainous region right above Retail Row

Follow the road from Steamy Stacks and make a hard right before crossing the bridge

and make a hard right before crossing the bridge Climb the hilly area north of Pleasant Park

Drop down to Believer Beach and head east on the coastline

And that’s where you can find the Guardian Towers in Fortnite. You also need to find tractor locations in Fortnite to check off another epic challenge. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is rapidly approaching – find out which anime superstar is rumoured to join the game next month.