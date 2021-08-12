Fortnite tractor locations – deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm

Want to know where to pick up a tractor with a tractor beam in Fortnite? This week’s set of epic challenges begins with using a Saucer’s tractor beam to take one of the shiny red tractors and deliver it to Hayseed’s Farm.

You could opt to use the new Fortnite Grab-Itron to pick up the tractor, but let’s face it, it’s far simpler to just pinch a Fortnite UFO and use that to lift up a tractor instead. In fact, there’s even a parked UFO in Corny Complex inside the main barn, so it should be an easy heist. Where things get a little trickier is finding a tractor to lift up. If you stole the UFO from the big red barn in Corny Complex though, you don’t need to go far to find a tractor.

There are nine possible tractor locations in and around Corny Complex. We will show you all of the locations where you can find a tractor to deliver to Hayseed’s Farm – it’s the small farmstead east of Corny Complex – in order to complete the first epic challenge of the week.

Fortnite tractor locations

You can find the Fortnite tractors in the following locations in Corny Complex:

Northern field – just north of the main house

Outside the small barn to the northeast

By the small barn south of the main house

In the middle of the field northwest of Corny Complex

In the middle of the field southwest of Corny Complex

In the small garage next to the grain silo elevator

In the field next to the yellow barn to the south of Corny Complex

South of the main red barn

In the small field east of Hayseed’s Farm

