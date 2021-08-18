Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake in Fortnite

Here's how to complete this week's legendary Fortnite challenge

A vase of pink flowers sitting on a table in Fortnite

For this week’s legendary challenge, you need to collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake. It’s a relatively simple task, but we’ve included all the locations, so you can quickly check it off your list and move on to collecting a vintage can of cat food in Fortnite.

As Season 7 draws to an end, there have been plenty of new Fortnite skins added to the game, including Gamora, Clark Kent, Superman, and the latest Wonder Woman skin. These heroes have been called upon to help Doctor Slone in her battle against the aliens. For more alien content, here’s where to find all the alien artifacts in Fortnite, and which powerful alien weapons you can wield before the season’s up.

For this week’s challenge, you only need to collect one vase of flowers from Lazy Lake. There are quite a few vases scattered throughout the location, so here’s where to find each one. We recommend landing on one of these spots to quickly tick off the challenge.

Vase of flowers locations in Fortnite

Here are all the vase of flowers locations in Lazy Lake:

A map of Lazy Lake in Fortnite with orange map icons

  • By the pool outside the southeast house
  • By the entrance to the centre building next to the rock formation
  • By the exercise bike outside the southwest house
  • By the entrance to the southwest building near the pool
  • Inside Big Shots to the south of Lazy Lake
  • Next to the staircase in the central building close to the No Sweat Insurance reception
  • Behind the main reception in No Sweat Insurance central building
  • By the entrance to the northwest house

That’s where you can find a vase of flowers in Lazy Lake. For more about the next season of Fortnite, here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release.

