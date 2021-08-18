Want to know where to collect a vintage can of cat food in Fortnite? Things are definitely ramping up now with the legendary challenges, mostly thanks to Clark Kent swooping in to save the day. Doctor Slone has also made some significant progress in determining the best course of action.

This week, we’ll catch fish at fishing holes, collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake, harvest wood, and talk to Joey – one of the Fortnite NPCs. We’ll also be trying to find one of the cans of vintage cat food lying around both Catty Corner and Craggy Cliffs. They’re a little hard to spot, but you’re looking for a small, rusty tin can with a cat logo on the label.

You only need to find and pick up one of these cans, but there are a total of eight available for you to find on the map. Here are the locations where you can collect a vintage can of cat food so you can complete this challenge quickly.

Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations

The vintage cans of cat food are found in both Catty Corner and Craggy Cliffs. Each location has four cans available, and they can be found either close to entrances or just inside of some of the buildings.

Catty Corner vintage cat food can locations

Here are all four Fortnite vintage cat food can locations in Catty Corner:

By the gas station building entrance

By the back of the garage next to the gas station

By the junk in the centre of the scrapyard

By the transformers next to the big building in the scrapyard

Craggy Cliffs vintage cat food can locations

Here are all four Fortnite vintage cat food can locations in Craggy Cliffs:

Inside the garage next to the Noms grocery store

Next to the rock formation to the west of the stairs leading to Fishy Sticks

Next to some boxes in the Fishy Sticks factory to the northeast

Next to the lobster cages in the boathouse to the east

And those are all of the vintage can of cat food locations. If you’re looking for the Fortnite alien artifacts for this week, there are no new ones but you can use our guide to work out if you’ve missed any in previous weeks, but you can also get them from the Fortnite cosmic chests. There isn’t long to unlock the Kymera styles, since the next season is around the corner. If you want to know more about what’s in store, check out our Fortnite chapter 2 season 8 release date guide.