Fortnite: Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack

For this week’s Fortnite epic challenges, you need to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack. This is part of Season 7’s alien-theme, with ongoing challenges such as finding the alien artifacts in Fortnite to unlock Kymera skins.

Fortunately, you don’t have to hit all of these locations in a single game, especially as the locations are quite spread out. Coral Cove can be found on the small island to the west of Coral Castle. Base Camp Golf can be found southeast of Catty Corner, on the snowy mountain. Unremarkable Shack can be found on the small island northwest of Craggy Cliffs.

Here’s a map to show you the exact location of each landmark, it’s worth noting that these locations aren’t named locations on the Fortnite in-game map, so you need to know where to head before diving in. These areas aren’t likely to be highly contested after the initial rush of people wishing to complete this challenge, but you can’t be too careful, so be sure to go in brandishing the best alien weapons in Fortnite – including the new plasma cannon.

Fortnite Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack locations

Here’s where to find Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack:

Another epic challenge this week asks you to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake. All these challenges earn you valuable XP that can be spend on unlocks for this season’s best Fortnite skins. To complete the legendary challenges, check out where to collect access cards from IO agents and all the Fortnite NPC locations to identify the infiltrator.