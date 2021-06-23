Where to place Fortnite welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake

Wondering where to place the welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake in Fortnite? The latest season of Fortnite has introduced aliens to the game, including the Kymera race which players can customise to create their own unique extra terrestrial. Unlock different Kymera parts by collecting Fortnite alien artifacts each week (which are also found in cosmic chests) – don’t worry about missing a week, as the artifacts will stay in their designated spots until the season ends.

The best way to welcome our new alien overlords is to put down welcome signs around some of Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake’s finest locations. There are nine locations where welcome signs can be placed, however you only need to pick two of these spots to complete the challenge. We recommend deciding where you place the signs depending on where you choose to land.

With this challenge out of the way, you’ll be on your way to earning some of the new Fortnite skins in the battle pass. It’s worth familiarising yourself with the new Fortnite guns as these weapons can be useful against any enemies in the area. Here are the spots where you can place the welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake.

FORTNITE WELCOME SIGN LOCATIONS PLEASANT PARK

The welcome signs can be placed in any of the following areas of Pleasant Park:

Northeast Pleasant Park, by the road leading east

Outside a house in the northwest corner of Pleasant Park

Outside a house in the southwest corner of Pleasant Park

By the western side of the soccer pitch

By the barbeque next to the gazebo in the centre of Pleasant Park

FORTNITE WELCOME SIGN LOCATIONS LAZY LAKE

The welcome signs can be placed in any of the following areas of Lazy Lake:

Outside Cap’n Carp, north of the central plaza in Lazy Lake

By the side of the road leading into Lazy Lake from the east, just before the toll booth

Close to the steel gate to the east of Lazy Lake

Close to the stairs leading to the pool in the house to the south of Lazy Lake

And that’s all you need to know to complete the welcome signs challenge in Fortnite. Having trouble with some of the other challenges? We’ve written guides on placing alien light communication devices, and placing boomboxes in Believer Beach.