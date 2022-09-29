Genshin Impact leak reveals Nahida can grab items with Elemental Skill

A recent Genshin Impact leak revealed that Nahida’s elemental skill is similar to Kazuha’s and Venti’s in that it can be extremely useful outside of battle. The Dendro Archon can use her skill to harvest various items as you explore Teyvat’s open world. It’s not often that characters in HoYoverse’s anime RPG can use their combat abilities in other aspects of the game, so this new detail provides another reason for players to pull for Nahida.

The leak comes in the form of a short video clip that Genshin leaker Plusle posted on Twitter. The actual footage originally comes from a player named Yukizero, and it shows Nahida using her Elemental Skill to grab a Mint plant from a distance. She can grab up to four items at a time this way, and the next tweet in Plusle’s thread contains an image of all the currently known items Nahida can swipe.

The items are primarily plants, but the list includes several ascension and Talent materials required to build other characters. With Nahida’s help, you’ll no longer need to climb up sheer cliff faces just to grab some Violetgrass. The same goes for those annoying Philanemo Mushrooms that grow all over Mondstadt’s buildings.

To use this convenient function, simply hold the Elemental Skill button or key and Nahida will put her arms up to create a sort of picture frame on-screen that lasts up to five seconds. Look at the item you want to collect, and release the Skill to obtain it.

Plusle’s tweet provides a bit of information on the Elemental Skill’s combat ability as well. It allows Nahida to mark up to eight enemies and deal Dendro damage to them at the same time.

Nahida isn’t actually playable just yet, so if you’re looking to learn more about the characters who are now on the banners in Genshin Impact version 3.1, be sure to check out our coverage on Cyno, Candace, and Venti, the Anemo Archon.