Genshin Impact 3.3 beta applications are now open to eligible players

The Genshin Impact 3.3 beta test application is now open to players who are eligible according to HoYoverse’s set rules. We’re still only halfway through version 3.1, but the developer generally runs these betas well in advance of the RPG‘s updates. And they allow the majority of players to join in and test upcoming content, which includes new characters, mechanics, quests, and more.

First of all, players who are interested must be members of the official Genshin Impact Discord server. They must also be over the age of 18 at the time that the application is sent in. And, finally, these players must also have a current, valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license or passport. HoYoverse clarifies that these aren’t the only accepted forms of identification, but they are the most common in many countries.

If all of the above criteria are met, you can fill out the beta test application, and submit it before the October 17 deadline. Those who get selected will be sent a direct message on Discord, so be sure to have your DMs open. Also, ensure that all information submitted in the application is correct, as nothing can be changed after the submission.

HoYoverse has already revealed that Genshin Impact version 3.2 will bring Nahida and Layla character banners but, so far, most of the details we have about the version 3.3 character banners come from leaks and speculation. If the recent version 3.3 leaks are correct, players who gain access to the beta test will get the chance to play as Scaramouche and Faruzan.

Little is known about Faruzan, but Scaramouche is mentioned several times in the current Archon Quest storyline and is rumoured to be an Anemo catalyst user once he becomes playable, despite his clear Electro-focused design and past.

