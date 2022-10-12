Genshin Impact event offers free Primogems for photos of Sumeru desert

HoYoverse is offering up free Primogems in a new Genshin Impact photography event. This is the RPG game‘s latest Photographer of Teyvat event, and it focuses on the Sumeru desert. Players have the chance to earn 300 Primogems by taking snapshots of the ruins found throughout the desert. It’s not the biggest reward HoYoverse has ever offered, but it’s a worthwhile prize for a simple task, especially for free-to-play players.

The event page is up now on HoYoLAB and it asks players to use the ‘#PhotographerofTeyvat’ topic on the site to post photos of the “desert ruins of Sumeru.” The event started today and will last until October 18. You’ll need to link your in-game UID to your HoYoLAB account to participate and be eligible to win.

10 winners will be chosen to receive the 300 Primogem reward, so post your best shots. If you’re unsure of what to post, there are already a number of examples on the Photographer of Teyvat event page.

The region is absolutely full of underground puzzles, caverns, and temples that can be found through world quests or regular exploration, so there should be no shortage of photo opportunities.

Some of the best spots to take pictures can be found while completing tasks for world quests. For example, breaking Suda’s Flow, unlocking the Garden of Endless Pillars, and gaining clearance for the Scarlet Sand Slate will bring you in and around cool-looking ruins.

These photography challenges happen weekly, so those who are interested in sharing their snapshots should check HoYoLAB at least once a week for more free Primogem opportunities.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 has already provided various sources of Primogems, from new events like Hyakunin Ikki and Of Ballads and Brews to free anniversary rewards. Be sure to save as much as possible, though, as Nahida and Layla are on their way in the version 3.2 character banners set to arrive in the update.