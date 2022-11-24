Genshin Impact 3.4 closed beta applications are now open

The Genshin Impact 3.4 closed beta test application is now available for all eligible players under the guidelines set by HoYoverse. We’re now partway through the second half of version 3.2, but HoYoverse likes to run relatively early beta tests for its anime game. The beta can be joined by various players in the community, and those who are granted access get to see some upcoming events, characters, gameplay mechanics, quests, and more.

HoYoverse’s criteria for eligibility are relatively simple. You must be over the age of 18 at the time the application is submitted, and you’ll also need to present a current, unexpired government-issued piece of identification like a driver’s license or passport, for example.

Additionally, you’ll need to join Discord if you haven’t already. Only members of the official Genshin Impact Discord server are considered for beta access, as those who are chosen to enter the beta will be sent DMs on Discord. To that end, make sure that your DMs are open.

If all of the guidelines are followed and the criteria are met, you’ll need to fill out the closed beta application form before the November 28 deadline.

No characters have officially been confirmed yet for Genshin Impact version 3.4, but if leaks are to be believed, we’ll be seeing a Hu Tao rerun alongside the release of the highly-anticipated Dendro character, Alhaitham. It seems that they’ll also be joined by the four-star polearm user, Yaoyao.

Those who don’t get into the closed beta still have much to look forward to in Genshin Impact version 3.3. HoYoverse is adding Scaramouche and Faruzan as new Anemo characters, the permanent Genuis Invokation TCG, and likely reruns for Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto.

We’ll get even more specifics on what’s to come in next chapter of Teyvat’s story when the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream is held this Friday.