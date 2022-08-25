How to unlock the Vanarana Tree in Genshin Impact

You need to unlock the Vanarana Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact in order to be able to earn the favour of the forest and spend your Dendro Sigils. The Genshin Impact 3.0 update introduced Vanarana as one of the locations in the Sumeru region, a brand new element called Dendro, and several new characters, including Tighnari, Dori, and Collei.

As with other offering trees, leveling up the Vanarana tree rewards you with crucial Genshin Impact items, such as Dendro ascension materials and Fate. Finding the Tree of Dreams is no easy feat though as Sumeru is a huge region, and you need to start by exploring Gandharva Ville, Sumeru City, and more.

How to unlock the Vanarana Tree of Dreams

Before you can even think of getting close to the Tree of Dreams, you need to unlock Vanarana itself. You won’t see this location on your map until you complete the first two parts of the Aranyaka World quests: Woodland Encounter, and Dream Nursery. To launch these quests, locate Rana to the west of Gandharva Ville and save her from an attack. During the Trees and Dreams part of the Dream Nursery questline, when you are exploring Aranara, you locate the Dendro Statue of the Seven, unlocking Vanarana.

Locate the Vanarana tree

Once you’ve unlocked Vanarana, head northeast from the Statue of the Seven, up a mossy slop and into a cave. Follow the cave through and the majestic Tree of Dreams is waiting for you at the end.

Now you know how to unlock Vanarana and access the Tree of Dreams, you’ll be able to make good use of all those Dendro Sigils collected around Sumeru. Once you’ve collected your offering rewards, spend your Fate on the Tighnari banner. The other materials you collect can be used to ascend Tighnari, Collei, as well as your Traveler’s Dendro skillset.