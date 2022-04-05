All Genshin Impact archaic stone locations

Looking for Genshin Impact archaic stones? These rambunctious rocks are needed as part of the ‘Says He Who Seeks Stone’ world quest, which is one of the new errands you can embark on in the new The Chasm area that dropped as part of the 2.6 update.

The Genshin Impact archaic stone locations are quite tricky to find, and are often located high in the cliffs around The Chasm. Only a couple are found around ground level. You’ll need plenty of stamina boosting tricks to climb and glide your way to all of the various locations. Not to be confused with lumenstone ore, which is a seperate thing.

Muning is your boy for this one, and you only need three for his initial quest. Completing it unlocks a hidden exploration objective where you can repeat the requirements a couple more times, which will require you to find all nine. We’ve put together this quick guide to help you find your way around, along with some descriptions to help zone in on the exact spot for the archaic stones.

Genshin Impact Archaic Stone locations

Here is a map of all nine Genshin Impact archaic stones:

Pin 1: There is an archaic stone on a cliff edge near Cinnabar Cliff, across and south from where the statue of the seven is located. It is guarded by a small grouping of Hillichurls.

Pin 2: There is an archaic stone at the bottom of the cavern located east of the previous stone's location, south of the Chasm's Maw teleport waypoint . It's near a bedrock key that features in the unlocking the Chasm underground quest.

Pin 3: There is an archaic stone high up in the cliffs to the south of Tiangong Gorge, near an Exquisite Chest.

Pin 4: There is another archaic stone high up in the cliffs, further around from the previous stone almost on the outermost edge of the Chasm. It is guarded by a Stonehide Lawachurl, and can be found right on the tip of the peak.

Pin 5: There is an archaic stone at the tip of the peak above the teleport waypoint at the main entrance to the Chasm area. You need to go up the path and leave the area, and then come back around on yourself to climb up on top of the cliffs above the teleport point.

Pin 6: There is an archaic stone to the east of the Tiangong Gorge teleport waypoint, near a wooden winch lift just on the cliff edge.

Pin 7: There is an archaic stone inside a cave below Fuao Vale. You can access it by going north-west from the teleport waypoint near The Surface , through the entrance to the mine network.

Pin 8: There is an archaic stone on the northern outer edge of the Chasm, on the tip of a cliff peak that's directly north of the 'l' in Fuao Vale if you're looking at the map.

Pin 9: There is an archaic stone at the tip of a cliff just south of the entrance of the Lost Valley domain. It is above and to the north of the Chasm's statue of the seven.

If you’d like something a bit more visual, there’s this video from ZaFrostPet which shows the location of each archaic stone in-game.

And there you have it, all nine Genshin Impact archaic stones. Don’t ask us where the tenth one is, because there isn’t one. For more Genshin Impact tips, find out how to unlock The Chasm mechanism, what awaits us in the Genshin Impact Hues of the Violet Garden event, or even what the current Genshin Impact banner is. Spoilers: it’s not Raiden Shogun anymore.