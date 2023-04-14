Genshin Impact Ayaka and Shenhe sales inch Nahida out of top three

Genshin Impact's Ayaka and Shenhe banners from version 3.5 have managed to overtake Nahida and Yoimiya's estimated sales totals in HoYoverse's anime game.

Genshin Impact Ayaka and Shenhe sales inch Nahida out of top three: anime girl with white hair smiling
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Ayaka and Shenhe banners from version 3.5 have taken Nahida and Yoimiya‘s spot when looking at estimates for total sales. It had been quite some time since the two Cryo characters were available in the anime game, so players evidently pulled as much as possible to avoid missing out this time. It also helps that the weapon banners offered solid options alongside the character banners.

This was Ayaka’s second rerun, and even though she had an extended run in version 2.7, plenty of players may have missed out on the opportunity. She’s still a high-ranking character on most Genshin Impact tier lists, and one of the best Cryo main DPS options for freeze teams.

Shenhe is far more niche since she’s used strictly as a Cryo support, but this was the perfect time to pull for her – especially if you already had Ayaka and/or Ganyu and needed a notable damage boost.

In terms of weapons, the Mistsplitter Reforged sword and the Calamity Queller polearm are both great options for a number of characters other than the two featured on the main banners.

With all that was offered, it should come as no surprise that Nahida and Yoimiya were inched out of their top three spot.

Genshin Impact Ayaka and Shenhe sales inch Nahida out of top three: colour coded chart with sales numbers and anime character icons

The numbers above come from GenshinLab – a website that compiles data from the Chinese App Store to get a sales estimate from the spending habits of this huge portion of the Genshin community.

Ayaka and Shenhe managed to make about USD $34,477,590 (£27,674,471) during their run to bump Nahida and Yoimiya to fourth place.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has just gone live, so if you missed out on Nahida’s launch banner, you now have a chance to get her alongside Nilou during their first reruns in the first half of this update.

More from PCGamesN

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.