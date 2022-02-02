The best Genshin Impact Chongyun build

Looking for the best Chongyun build in Genshin Impact? The popsicle-loving professional exorcist has been around for a while, which means that most Genshin Impact players have already welcomed him on their team. So, all the more reason to have a look at his best weapons and artifacts!

If you’re still questioning whether you should (re)build Chongyun, there are plenty of reasons: he’s a good main DPS for beginning players, a useful Cryo sub DPS for advanced players, he’s great at setting up Elemental Reactions, and his ascension materials are relatively easy to obtain. On top of that, four-star Cryo characters are still quite rare.

Before we move on to the best Chongyun build, let’s have a look at his playstyle. His Normal Attacks are quite slow and their damage can’t compare to that of a five-star. So, no matter how you build Chongyun, make sure you focus on his Elemental Skill and Burst. The Elemental Skill conjures an AoE field that deals damage and infuses Claymore, Polearm, and Sword weapons with Cryo. Chongyun’s Elemental Burst is a basic Cryo attack, but a fast one with a very low Energy cost. Note that Chongyun’s passive ability ‘steady breathing’ grants a small Support bonus: Sword, Claymore, and Polearm characters gain an 8% Normal Attack speed bonus. This leaves us with two options: either build Chongyun as a sub DPS, or as a sub DPS and Support hybrid. Let’s take a look at both.

Chongyun sub DPS build

Claymore: Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star) or Luxurious Sealord (four-star)

Wolf’s Gravestone (five-star) or Luxurious Sealord (four-star) Artifacts: Two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Blizzard Strayer

The sub DPS Chongyun build works like this: you don’t use him for his Normal Attacks, but only to cast Elemental Skills and Bursts as often as possible. The purpose of the Burst is to trigger Elemental Reactions, and the Elemental Skill sets up the Cryo field for other allies to use. Chongyun has Cryo abilities that scale with his attack power, so we’re looking for weapons and artifacts that increase those stats.

If you’re willing to bestow a five-star Claymore on Chongyun, simply go for the one that grants him the highest Attack Power boost: the Wolf’s Gravestone. If you don’t have a five-star Claymore but you do have a four-star Luxurious Sealord (yes, the frozen tuna weapon), that would be a great substitute. It grants Chongyun a high Attack increase and an Elemental Burst bonus, which means that you don’t need to use any Normal or Charged Attacks to trigger the Claymore’s passive ability.

Don’t have either of those weapons? Then go for the Prototype Archaic. It grants a decent Attack increase and additional damage upon Normal and Charged Attack hits. This is less suitable for a sub DPS build, but the great advantage is that you can craft this weapon at a blacksmith station.

The best artifacts for a sub DPS Chongyun are either the two-piece Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set (both grant an 18% Attack increase) combined with a two-piece Blizzard Strayer set (15% Cryo damage bonus). As for sub-stats, you can simply go with attack percentage on the Sands of Eon slot and a Cryo damage bonus on the Goblet of Eonothem slot. The final slot, Circlet of Logos, can be used for either Critical Rate or Critical Damage. It’s wise to increase Critical Rate to at least 60%.

Chongyun hybrid DPS and support build

Claymore: Sacrificial Greatsword (four-star)

Artifacts: Four-piece Noblesse Oblige

We can keep this one short, as it’s not that different from the best Chongyun sub DPS build. If you want to sacrifice some of Chongyun’s own damage to strengthen his allies, you should equip the Noblesse Oblige artifact set. This grants Chongyun an Elemental Burst damage increase of 20%, and it grants his allies an Attack Power increase of 20%.

In this Chongyun build, it’s very important to make sure that his Energy is full when the Burst cooldown ends. Consider using an Energy Recharge stat on the Sands of Eon artifact slot. You can also equip the Sacrificial Greatsword to ensure a high enough Energy Recharge and occasionally reset the Elemental Skill cooldown (which means more Cryo infusion and Normal Attack speed for your allies).

best Chongyun team

If you want to find the best Chongyun team, you need to think about Elemental Reactions. His frequent Cryo attacks and the Cryo infusion can best be paired with Pyro to trigger Melt, or with Hydro to freeze your enemies. Pyro five-stars Diluc or Hu Tao, or four-stars Bennett and Xiangling, would be great. As for Hydro, five-star Mona is perfect, but four-stars Xingqiu and Barbara are also good.

However, the best teammate for Chongyun is none other than his auntie: Shenhe. This Adeptus disciple is a five-star character, so you need some luck to obtain her. However, if you do get her, she will grant an insane Cryo damage boost, which will turn your Chongyn into an absolute beast.

Have you found the perfect build for your Chongyun? Best of luck on the weapon and artifact hunt!