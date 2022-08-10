Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler abilities and how to unlock

Looking to craft the best Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler build? There are seven elements in Genshin Impact, but only one remains notably absent. Genshin Impact Dendro is a nature-based element native to Sumeru, and something of a mystery thus far. We already have some idea of how the element works due to the various Dendro slimes and hilichurls that populate the world of Teyvat, but these encounters are few and far between. Thankfully, with a new region and element comes new playable characters, and enterprising leakers have unearthed two upcoming Genshin Impact Sumeru characters. Check out our Collei build and Tighnari build to find out how these Dendro archers perform.

Collie and Tighnari aren’t the only Dendro characters at your disposal. Like the regions before it, the Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler may harness the elemental power of Sumeru’s elusive Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali. The ability to switch elements is unique to the Traveler, making them one of the most versatile characters in the game. What’s more, with the Traveler in your party, you won’t have to spend hours grinding primogems and wishing on banners for a chance to experiment with a new element.

How to unlock Dendro Traveler

Unlocking the Dendro Traveler is very straightforward. Simply interact with any Statue of the Seven within Sumeru and select ‘Resonate with Dendro’ to change your element. Once that’s done, read on to find out what abilities you can expect to gain with the power of Dendro at your fingertips.

Genshin Impact Dendro Traveler abilities

Normal attack: Foreign Fieldcleaver

Normal attack: Perform up to five rapid strikes

Charged attack: Consumes a portion of stamina to unleash two rapid, powerful strikes

Plunging attack: Strike from mid-air to deal area-of-effect (AoE) damage to enemies upon impact with the ground below.

Elemental skill: Razorgrass Blade

Discharge a spray of razor-sharp leaves with a swing of your sword, inflicting Dendro damage upon any enemies directly in your path. Depending on its level, Razorgrass Blade will deal between 230-547% skill damage, with an eight second cooldown.

Elemental burst: Surgent Manifestation

The Dendro Traveler summons a Lea Lotus Lamp which deals continuous Dendro damage to all enemies within its perimeter for a duration of 12 seconds. If you’re familiar with our Lisa build, you’ll see obvious similarities between Surgent Manifestation and Lightning Rose. Both are fantastic at crowd management, however, Surgent Manifestation’s bonus ability gives it a devastating edge.

If the Lea Lotus Lamp comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, or Electro, it triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration that changes the properties of the Lea Lotus Light depending on which element is involved:

Hydro: The Lea Lotus Lamp’s effect perimeter expands

The Lea Lotus Lamp’s effect perimeter expands Pyro: The Lea Lotus Lamp explodes after a short duration

The Lea Lotus Lamp explodes after a short duration Electro: The Lea Lotus Lamp’s attack speed increases

Only one lamp can remain on the field at any one time, but given that it has a 20 second cooldown, it’s highly unlikely this will ever be a problem.

Given that Surgent Manifestation is a powerful and exceptionally versatile elemental burst, you might be tempted to reduce its cooldown using artifacts. While this wouldn’t be the worst decision, be aware that only Lea Lotus Lamp may exist at any one time.

Dendro Traveler passive talents

Verdant Overgrowth

Your Lea Lotus Lamp will obtain one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it remains on the field, increasing the Elemental Mastery of any active character within its perimeter by six. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of ten stacks.

Verdant Luxury

Every point of Elemental Mastery the Traveler possesses increases the damage dealt by Razorgrass Blade by 0.15% and the damage dealt by Surgent Manifestation by 0.1%.

Dendro Traveller constellations

Symbiotic Creeper: After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it will regenerate 3.5 energy for the Traveler.

After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it will regenerate 3.5 energy for the Traveler. Green Resilience: Lea Lotus Lamp‘s duration is increased by three seconds.

Lea Lotus Lamp‘s duration is increased by three seconds. Whirling Weeds: Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Treacle Grass: After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it will obtain five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from Verdant Overgrowth. Be aware that you must have unlocked this passive talent first.

After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it will obtain five stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from Verdant Overgrowth. Be aware that you must have unlocked this passive talent first. Viridian Transience: Increases the level of Surgent Manifestation by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases the level of Surgent Manifestation by three, to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Withering Aggregation: The Dendro damage bonus of the character under the effect of Overflowing Lotuslight as created by the Lea Lotus Lamp is increased by 12%. If the lamp has experienced a Lotuslight Transfiguration previously, the character will also gain a 12% damage bonus for the corresponding element.

That’s everything we know about the Dendro Traveler for the moment, but remember to check back as time goes on. Once Genshin Impact 3.0 arrives, discovering how Dendro plays and synergises with other elements is sure to be worth the wait, but it certainly won’t be for everyone. If you’re not sold on the Dendro Traveler, take a look at our Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build to start slinging thunderbolts like a pro. Alternatively, if you’re got all your primogems staked on the upcoming Tighnari banner, why not check out our guides to the best Genshin Impact Tighnari team comp, and learn which ascension materials he’ll need to quickly catch up to the rest of your party.