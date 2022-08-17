Genshin Impact Dori materials – all ascension materials

Looking for Dori ascension materials in Genshin Impact? Judging by our best Dori build, this pink pint-sized merchant from Sumeru works best as a support healer. If you’re looking to make the most of her abilities, you need to go through the motions and invest in taking her talents to max level.

Collecting Dori ascension materials is going to be trickey ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date, as many of the materials you need aren’t available yet. Luckily, Dori’s banner won’t be until phase two, so you’ll have a few weeks after the update is live to get what you need. Read on to find out what you need, and where you can farm it.

Dori ascension materials

Here are all of Dori’s ascension and talent level up materials, as listed by Honey Hunter. Please note that some of this is based on datamined information from the 3.0 beta and is subject to change.

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Kalpalata Lotus, 3x Faded Red Satin 20,000 2 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Thunderclap Fruitcore, 10x Kalpalata Lotus, 15x Faded Red Satin 40,000 3 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Thunderclap Fruitcore, 20x Kalpalata Lotus, 12x Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 4 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Thunderclap Fruitcore, 30x Kalpalata Lotus, 18x Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 5 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Thunderclap Fruitcore, 45x Kalpalata Lotus, 12x Rich Red Brocade 100,000 6 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Thunderclap Fruitcore, 60x Kalpalata Lotus, 24x Rich Red Brocade 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Please note, this list only shows what you need to take one talent to level ten. To level multiple talents you will need to farm each tier’s requirements for each talent you want to level up.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ingenuity, 6x Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ingenuity, 3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ingenuity, 4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ingenuity, 6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ingenuity, 9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Bloodjade Branch 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6x Rich Red Brocade, 1x Bloodjade Branch 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Bloodjade Branch 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12x Rich Red Brocade, 2x Bloodjade Branch, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Dori materials farming

Despite Dori being an Electro user, many of her materials won’t be introduced until Genshin 3.0 drops, so farming them early is impossible. There are a few you can start collecting right away and we’ve put together a summary of what we know about the rest.

Kalpalata Lotus

Like Tighnari’s Nilotpala Lotus, the Kalpalata Lotus is another new flower coming with the Sumeru region. According to the 3.0 beta, the in-game source information list “Found in the mountains of Sumeru”, although we can’t be any more accurate than that at the moment. Like most flower materials, it will be found via world exploration.

Satin, Silk, and Brocade

This is another new item chain being introduced along with Genshin Impact 3.0 and the Sumeru region. As well as being available via the Stardust Exchange, the main source of this material will be any member of the new ‘Eremite’ mob group.

These human opponents are the equivalent of the Treasure Hoarders that already exist in the game, and there are many types, all of which will drop the various tiers of this material. If you collect enough lower-tiered items, you can convert them into higher-tiered ones.

Thunderclap Fruitcore

Thunderclap Fruitcore is dropped by Level 30+ Electro Regisvine, a new type of Regisvine coming to the game in 3.0. We don’t know where it will be located as of yet.

Electro ascension materials

The Electro ascension materials: Vajrada Amethyst fragments, slivers, chunks, and gemstones can be obtained by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses.

Azhdaha

Dvalin

Childe

Coral Defenders

Electro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Thunder Manifestation

Electro Regisvine (post 3.0)

You can also craft the different variations of Vajrada Amethyst by converting lower-tiered versions, such as using three slivers to make a fragment. Using Dust of Azoth will also let you convert other jewel-types into the Electro type you need.

Talent ascension materials

According to the 3.0 beta, the book chain for Dori is ‘Ingenuity’. Unfortunately, this chain isn’t in the game yet and we don’t know what domain it’ll be available in until the new patch drops.

Thankfully, you can work on collecting Bloodjade Branch right away. This is available from unlocking the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Trounce Domain, after you face off against Azhdaha. He then becomes a new weekly boss you can fight to try and get what you need for Dori. Bloodjade Branch only drops from Level 70+ Azhdaha, although you can also use Dream Solvent to convert another domain reward of the same category into a Bloodjade Branch.

You also need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level 10. There are seven available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

That’s everything we know about Dori’s ascension materials so far – we’ll update this guide when the final details on the items located in Sumeru are revealed. In the meantime check out our Genshin Impact tier list, as well as our Genshin Impact codes guides for those free primogems.