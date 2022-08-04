Genshin Impact Collei materials – all ascension materials

Want to know about the Collei ascension materials in Genshin Impact? This new Genshin Impact character is one of the first playable Dendro wielders to be introduced into the anime game, and we’re all very excited.

Once you’ve unlocked Collei by spending wishes on her Gesnhin Impact banner, you’re going to need Collei’s ascension materials in order to take the bow user to max level. We’ve put together a guide on everything we know about the materials you need. Bear in mind, most of Collei’s ascension materials won’t be available until the Sumeru region is introduced with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Collei ascension materials

Here are all of Collei’s ascension and talent level up materials, as listed by Honey Hunter. Please note that this is based on datamined information from the 3.0 beta and is subject to change.

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 3x Firm Arrowhead 20,000 2 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Majestic Hooked Beak, 10x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 15x Firm Arrowhead 40,000 3 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Majestic Hooked Beak, 20x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 12x Sharp Arrowhead 60,000 4 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Majestic Hooked Beak, 30x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 18x Sharp Arrowhead 80,000 5 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Majestic Hooked Beak, 45x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 12x Weathered Arrowhead 100,000 6 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Majestic Hooked Beak, 60x Rukkhashava Mushrooms, 24x Weathered Arrowhead 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Please note, this list only shows what you need to take one talent to level ten. To level multiple talents you will need to farm each tier’s requirements multiple times.

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Pravis, 6x Firm Arrowhead 12,500 3 2x Guide to Pravis, 3x Sharp Arrowhead 17,500 4 4x Guide to Pravis, 4x Sharp Arrowhead 25,000 5 6x Guide to Pravis, 6x Sharp Arrowhead 30,000 6 9x Guide to Pravis, 9x Sharp Arrowhead 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Pravis, 4x Weathered Arrowhead, 1x Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Pravis, 6x Weathered Arrowhead, 1x Tears of the Calamitous God 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Pravis, 9x Weathered Arrowhead, 2x Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Pravis, 12x Weathered Arrowhead, 2x Tears of the Calamitous God, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Collei materials farming

As Collei is a new character from a region that doesn’t exist yet, farming many of her ascension materials early is simply impossible right now. That being said, there’s a number of materials available right now to make the levelling process faster.

Arrowheads

Thankfully, this is one of the most easy to farm materials in the game, and you’ve likely been collecting them from day one. Arrowheads of all tiers are dropped by Hilchurls that use ranged weapons. You can also purchase all tiers of Arrowheads from the Stardust Exchange, and craft higher-tiered versions from lower-tiered ones.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Much like Tighnari’s Nilotpala Lotus, this material currently isn’t available in the game. This information comes from the 3.0 beta, which lists the mushrooms as being available in the Ashavan Realm and Avidya Forest. Like the Lotus, it’s possible this material can be found around the world without having to farm a particular mob.

Majestic Hooked Beak

This item is also not available in the game right now. According to datamined information, it’s supposed to be dropped by Jadeplume Terrorshrooms, a new magical beast enemy coming in version 3.0.

Dendro ascension materials

The new Nagadus Emerald item chain is the lynchpin for any Dendro character’s ascension path. Unfortunately, this is currently not available in the game, neither are the known mobs who drop it.

The only thing we can suggest for now is to try and save up some Dust of Azoth, which is only available via Stardust Exchange at the moment. Once the Nagadus Emerald becomes available in the store, you can use this to convert ascension gems into Nagadus gems.

Talent ascension materials

According to recently datamined information from the 3.0 beta, the book chain for Collei is ‘Pravis. Unfortunately, this chain isn’t in the game yet and we don’t what domain it’ll be available in, so we’ll have to wait a bit to find out.

Tears of the Calamitous God, however, is already available in-game. You can get this by unlocking the End of the Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain, which is available after you defeat Raiden Shogun during the Archon storyline in Inazuma. The Tears of the Calamitous God is only available from the level 70+ version of this domain, although you can also use Dream Solvent to convert another domain reward into this one if you don’t get the drop you want.

You also need a Crown of Insight per talent you intend to take to level 10. There are seven available via offerings and many limited time Genshin Impact events have at least one on offer as well.

That’s everything you need to know about Collei’s ascension materials. For more Genshin Impact, here’s what we think will happen with Genshin Impact 2.9, as well as when we think the Collei banner will. We also have a Genshin Impact codes guide to help you get some free primogems.