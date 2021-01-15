Looking for the best Genshin Impact Jean build? The leader of the Knights of Favonius is probably the second best Anemo character in the game, only outclassed by Venti (here are the best Venti builds in case you’re interested). You do meet her as an NPC quite early into the game, but will need to spend money via the gacha mechanic to unlock her as a playable character.

Some heroes in Genshin Impact do one thing very well, but Jean has at least a couple of ways to help the party. Not only can she dish out the damage and inflict debuffs with her Anemo powers, but she can also keep the team nice and healthy. This ensures that they can take more risks when attacking tougher enemies.

So no matter if you’re looking for a support build or a physical DPS build, Jean’s main job is to heal all of the other characters in the party. This Genshin Impact Jean guide will have two builds that achieve both a DPS and utility role, as well as explain all of Jean’s abilities and skills that she uses in combat.

Best Genshin Impact Jean DPS build

This build is focused on dramatically increasing Jean’s physical damage, which enables her to become a hybrid of both DPS and healer. As such, you’ll want a weapon that dishes out the pain and there’s no better for Jean than Aquila Favonia. This weapon gives a huge buff to her attack, which is scaled up as the weapon is upgraded, but also has a unique effect when she takes damage.

When Jean is hit, the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, which regenerates Jean’s HP equal to at the very least 100% of her attack stat, and deals at least double that to surrounding enemies as damage, once every 15 seconds. Both of these effects can be scaled up to ridiculous values (160% attack as health recovery, and 320% attack as damage).

If the Aquila Favonia is too hard to come by, the Prototype Rancour gives a small base attack and defence increase when she hits a normal or charged attack, that occurs once every 0.3 seconds and has a maximum of four stacks.

For the artifact slots, four Gladiator’s Finale items boost Jean’s attack by 18% and increase normal attack damage with a sword, claymore, or polearm by 35%. If you don’t have all four of these items for the full set of bonuses, you can instead equip two Bloodstained Chivalry items for a physical damage buff of 25% in addition to the attack boost of 18% from two Gladiator’s Finale items being equipped.

Best Genshin Impact Jean support build

Jean’s best support build turns her into more of a support healer that weakens the enemy’s elemental resistance against the rest of your party. With the Skyward Blade, Jean’s critical hit rate is boosted and she gains the Skypiercing Might effect whenever she uses the Dandelion Breeze elemental burst. This increases her movement speed and attack speed by 10% each, as well as increasing the damage of both normal and charged attacks by a large amount for 12 seconds.

Alternatively, Favonius Sword gives her the chance to generate an elemental orb whenever she deals a critical hit, which will restore six energy. Depending on how far it’s been upgraded, it can occur once every few seconds (from 12 seconds if not upgraded at all, to six seconds when fully upgraded).

For the artifacts, the Noblesse Oblige boosts elemental burst damage by 20% and increases all party member’s attack stat by 20% for 12 seconds (an effect that can’t stack). This is helpful for getting the most out of the Dandelion Breeze, as allies can take full advantage of all the perks with every cast.

There is also the Viridescent Venerer which buffs Anemo damage by 15% and the damage of Swirl (one of the Genshin Impact elemental reactions) by 60%. This also decreases an opponent’s elemental resistance to the element that infused with the Swirl by 40% for ten seconds, opening up enemies to even more damage from your allies.

Genshin Impact Jean abilities

Normal attack: Favonius Bladework

Normal attack : Perform up to five consecutive strikes.

: Perform up to five consecutive strikes. Charged attack : Consumes a portion of stamina to launch an enemy using the power of wind. Launched enemies will slowly fall to the ground.

: Consumes a portion of stamina to launch an enemy using the power of wind. Launched enemies will slowly fall to the ground. Plunging attack: Jean plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path, dealing area-of-effect damage when she hits the ground.

Elemental skill: Gale Blade

Jean releases a miniature storm, launching enemies in the direction that she is aiming at and deals Anemo damage.

If this button is held, Jean can command the storm to pull surrounding enemies towards her front at the cost of continued stamina consumption. Jean is immobile during the duration of this attack and the direction of the storm can be adjusted.

Elemental burst: Dandelion Breeze

Jean creates a swirling dandelion field, launching surrounding enemies and causing Anemo damage. Jean also instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for nearby allied units and all party members, the value of the HP recovery is based off Jean’s attack stat.

While the dandelion field is active, it continuously regenerates HP for one ally and imbues them with the Anemo attribute. Whenever an enemy enters or exits the field, they take Anemo damage.

Jean Constellations

Spiralling Tempest : Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding it for more than one second. Increases the damage dealt by 40%.

: Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding it for more than one second. Increases the damage dealt by 40%. People’s Aegis : When Jean picks up an elemental orb or particle, all party members have their movement speed and attack speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

: When Jean picks up an elemental orb or particle, all party members have their movement speed and attack speed increased by 15% for 15 seconds. When the West Wind arises : Increases the level of Dandelion Breeze by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Dandelion Breeze by three, up to a maximum of 15. Lands of Dandelion : Within the field created by Dandelion Breeze, all enemies have their Anemo resistance drop by 40%.

Outbursting Gust: Increases the level of Gale Blade by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Within the field created by Dandelion Breeze, all enemies have their Anemo resistance drop by 40%. Outbursting Gust: Increases the level of Gale Blade by three, up to a maximum of 15. Lion’s Gang, fair protector of Mondstadt: Incoming damage is decreased by 35% within the field created by Dandelion Breeze. Upon leaving the field, this effect lasts for ten seconds, or when Jean is hit by three attacks.

Jean passive talents

Wind companion : Hits by normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean’s attack for all party members.

: Hits by normal attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean’s attack for all party members. Let the wind lead : Using the dandelion breeze elemental burst will regenerate 20% of its energy.

: Using the dandelion breeze elemental burst will regenerate 20% of its energy. Guiding breeze: When a perfect cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain a copy of the same item.

