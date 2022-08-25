Genshin Impact leak reveals Sumeru desert map coming in version 3.1

The Sumeru region might have only just arrived, but a new Genshin Impact leak proves that some players are still looking ahead for what’s next in HoYoverse’s popular RPG, The developer has just introduced a new region and element to the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact version 3.0, but there’s always something new right around the corner, and this time, it’s a vast, imposing desert. This new leak shows off the Sumeru desert map that’ll presumably be added in version 3.1 and includes a new Domain and several points of interest.

A Genshin leaker named Plusle uploaded an image to Twitter that reveals the entire desert region, complete with Teleport Waypoints and Statues of the Seven. The screenshot also provides area names, however, they aren’t in English yet.

Known leaker UBatcha also uploaded an image of the map, although their version is in English without the waypoints or statues. It seems as though the three major areas of the desert are The Downwind Erosion, Sandplain Colonnade, and The Windward Erosion. In another related tweet, UBatcha also mentions that up to 31% of Sumeru will still be unreleased by the time version 3.1 goes live. So, there may be plenty more to explore for those who haven’t yet had their fill.

This desert section of Sumeru appears to be the complete opposite of what we’ve been able to explore so far, as the region is currently full of sprawling rainforests, dense jungles, and giant plant life alongside a few long waterways. HoYoverse teased the desert in a short trailer just days before the leaks, so it’s likely that this map expansion will come in the next update along with three more Sumeru natives: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. Keep in mind, though, that these leaks are still subject to change, given that 3.1 won’t arrive for another several weeks.

Those who are looking to learn more about what’s just been added in version 3.0 can check out our most recent coverage, which includes Archon Quest tips, info on the upcoming character banners, explanations for new gameplay mechanics, and much more.