Genshin Impact 3.2 leak takes us inside new temporary domain

This recent Genshin Impact leak gives us a quick look at the inside of a new, temporary domain that’ll be coming to the RPG game in version 3.2 update. Temporary areas are added regularly, but this one stands apart from others in Sumeru in terms of visuals. And it’s likely more than just a simple one-off domain found through exploration, as it’s far too large and non-linear.

The red interior of this new domain has little in common with the plant-filled or desert-themed areas that already exist inside Sumeru. Instead, it’s eerily reminiscent of Xinyan’s mirage domain from the Summertime Odyssey event in version 2.8.

This leak comes from a Twitter user named Little_Teyvat. They shared the 50-second clip in a tweet and also provided two additional images of Nahida exploring the domain as a playable character.

In the short video, we see floating islands that are scattered throughout the area that are all covered with thorny vines, just like the islands in Xinyan’s mirage. However, at the end of the clip, we see Nahida as an NPC, which has players speculating that this domain only appears for her story quest.

Story quests always provide players with an opportunity to test out a specific character, so seeing Nahida as playable in the follow-up images could be an indication that the fan speculation is on the right track. The domain could also be related to upcoming Archon Quests as well.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 will go live in about two weeks — after the second half of version 3.1 comes to an end. Be sure to check out our guide coverage of the current version to find tips on the 3.1 domains and puzzles that were added in the Sumeru desert, which include the Garden of Endless Pillars domain, the Altar of Mirages, and the Suda’s Flow puzzle.