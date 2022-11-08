Genshin Impact Nahida swing glitch lets AR30 player sneak into Inazuma

This Genshin Impact Nahida glitch gives the Dendro Archon a movement option that HoYoverse never intended for her to have, and a player has used the bug to reach the RPG‘s Inazuma region early. Nahida is able to carry any momentum put upon her while she’s in her idle animation. This means that, while she’s on her little swing, she can also zoom across Teyvat when given a good push.

A recent in-game news update has let players know that HoYoverse is aware of this glitch. The developer intends to fix it in a later update, so all of you early players and curious veterans better make use of it while it lasts.

To perform the glitch, Nahida needs to enter the idle animation that has her sitting on a floating Dendro swing. She’ll stay there indefinitely if the player doesn’t force her to move. While she’s swinging, a co-op partner needs to apply force in any direction using abilities that cause movement – like Xiao or Jean‘s elemental skills, for example. A simple nudge should also work, but Nahida will move much slower this way.

The Genshin community has been having loads of fun with this new bug, and one player even managed to make it all the way to Inazuma from the shores of Liyue using the Nahida glitch. Redditor JMSX101 recorded their whole journey and uploaded it to a Reddit thread.

In the video, we can see that Xiao’s elemental skill was used to push Nahida from shore to shore. The momentum remained even as the player opened the camera and chose a new stance/pose for Nahida. As she approached Inazuma, she was teleported to the Ritou docks, which is where players will end up after travelling to Inazuma the normal way.

Nahida’s character banner is live now in Genshin Impact version 3.2, so you can pull for her and try the glitch out for yourself. That is, unless you’re saving up for the Scaramouche banner and Faruzan banner coming in Genshin Impact version 3.3.