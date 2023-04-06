Genshin Impact offers another exclusive glider in new Pizza Hut collab

Genshin Impact is collaborating with Pizza Hut once again, and this time, players are able to obtain an exclusive glider along with other in-game items.

Ethan Anderson

The new Genshin Impact Pizza Hut collaboration offers several in-game items, including an exclusive new wind glider called Wings of the Starlit Feast. But, just like the KFC glider that came to the anime game before it, this new collab is currently only available for those who order Pizza Hut in China. The KFC Wings of Feasting glider did eventually become available globally, so that may be the case with this new collab as well – if we’re lucky, it’s only a matter of time.

This collab will last until April 30, so those of us who don’t live in China will likely have to wait until sometime after the event’s end date to receive any items – that is, if HoYoverse even decides to release them globally at all.

The Wings of Starlit Feasting glider is available alongside a Serenitea Pot table, two in-game pizzas, special drinks, and 50,000 mora. And, as usual, we also get to see characters in new outfits made especially for the collaboration. This time, it’s Yelan and Ningguang taking center stage.

The previous Pizza Hunt collaboration featured Amber and Eula in different outfits, and it’s a bit of a shame that Genshin Impact has all of these cool collab style changes for characters that we don’t get to see as skins in the game. The collab skins arguably look much better than the skins that get released in the in-game shop.

Genshin Impact offers another exclusive glider in new Pizza Hut collab: anime women standing side by side in a pizza hut ad

If this new Pizza Hut collaboration is anything like the KFC one, players outside of China will be able to obtain the exclusive items through Twitch drop codes, or another similar method.

Neither Yelan nor Ninnguang is on the current character banners, but you can pull for Ayaka and Shenhe while the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.5 is still live.

