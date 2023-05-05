Redeem Genshin Impact’s final Prime bundle for an exclusive glider

The Genshin Impact Prime giveaways are about to end, which means that players who have been following along will soon receive the exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast glider to use in the anime game. The eighth and final loot drop for this Amazon collaboration is now live, and once its availability period ends on May 25, players who have redeemed all eight giveaways will see the glider in the in-game mailbox.

These Amazon Prime loot drops started back in December 2022, and this final one is offering Fragile Resin, weapon ore, and 40,000 mora. The code from this drop expires on May 31, so you still have plenty of time to redeem it before it’s gone.

There’s no word on whether or not the new glider will be made available to those who missed out on one or more of the eight codes, but it’s not likely. If HoYoverse’s past glider giveaways are any indication – like the KFC glider – this one will remain exclusive to those who fully participated in the Prime event.

The Wings of the Starlit Feast are the 11th wind glider to be added to the game and, honestly, they look like they’d make a good Hydro glider design. Though, we won’t actually get to see the Fontaine glider until Genshin Impact version 4.0 arrives in a few months.

You can head over to the Amazon Prime Gaming page to receive the eighth bundle code. As always, you’ll need to use it in-game to count the redemption toward the new glider.

If you’re looking to match a Hydro character to the new glider, the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.6 is offering Candace as a four-star next to Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh.

And be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out which characters are worth pulling for from a gameplay perspective if the matching glider fashion matters less to you. Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to head over to our Genshin Impact codes page for even more free in-game loot.