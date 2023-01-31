Get Genshin Impact Primogems for free by making collages in web event

The new Genshin Impact Iridescence in Papers web event offers free Primogems for players who participate. HoYoverse has found another way to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with its anime game, as this is a kind of extension of the Lantern Rite event. Iridescence in Papers tasks you with putting collages together to create scenes in a paper theatre.

This Genshin Impact event is already underway and will last until February 7. You’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 10 to participate, and all rewards earned will be sent directly to your in-game mail within five to 10 minutes.

Iridescence in Papers will have you cutting paper and creating designs to put together virtual collages for paper stage plays. And, of course, Yun Jin will make an appearance given that she’s an actual stage performer. Hu Tao is there as well, which is less of a surprise now that we’ve seen her rap on stage during this year’s Lantern Rite – albeit a bit off-beat depending on the dub language you’re listening to.

First off, you’ll need to obtain paper. To do so, simply play the game as you usually would, completing daily commissions and consuming resin. Consume the paper to make cut-outs and unlock character scrolls like in the image below.

Iridescence in Papers can be started on this web page, and it won’t take much time to complete as long as you start with enough days left in the event to earn all of the daily paper required.

Unlocking all of the character scrolls and creating collages will earn you several worthwhile rewards, including 120 Primogems, eight Mystic Enhancement Ore, 12 purple level-up books, and 100,000 mora.

If you’re looking for more opportunities to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact version 3.4, you should also participate in the Genshin Impact Second Blooming event, which will give you Lisa‘s new skin for free as well.