Here’s how many Primogmems you can earn in Genshin Impact version 3.6

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 update will offer more ways to earn free Primogems than usual thanks to the upcoming map expansion. A whole new area called the Girdle of the Sands is being added to the anime game‘s Sumeru desert region, to the northwest of the Desert of Hadramaveth – a zone that was recently added in version 3.4. If we’re lucky, this new desert map will have a bit more to see above ground than the others.

Many of the most interesting locations in the Sumeru Desert are found below the surface, which can be a pain to explore with the lack of an in-game underground map. In any case, the new chests, world quests, and collectibles will lead to more Primogems, whether they’re underground or not.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 will also feature Sumeru’s very first nationwide event, much like Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival and Liyue’s Lantern Rite. The event should be another easy way to earn extra Primos for all who participate.

And you’ll need those extra gems if you plan on pulling for the newcomers on the next Genshin Impact banners – Dendro users Baizhu and Kaveh.

These estimates below come from a HoYoLAB mod, guide writer, and infographic designer named SoraHoshina. They take several gem sources into account for calculations, including Welkin Blessings, character test runs, hangout events, and more.

As you can see above, free-to-play players can expect to earn about 10,490 Primogems, 16 Acquaint Fate, and five Intertwined Fate. Meanwhile, those who spend a bit of money can expect to see about 14,950 Primogems, 16 Acquaint Fate, and nine Intertwined Fate.

And, as always, the Spiral Abyss gem totals vary depending on whether or not you can get 36 stars and beat the combat challenges within the time limits.

Get ready for a ton of exploration during this update, especially if you’re planning on pulling for Nahida or Nilou along with Baizhu and Kaveh.