Seeking out the best Genshin Impact Razor build? Abandoned as an infant, Razor was raised by a wolf pack and feels most at home in the wild. Protecting Razor at all times is the Wolf Within, a beast that is able to fight alongside Razor when he finds himself in a particularly difficult situation.

As a melee Electro character, Razor performs well in parties that can help cause Genshin Impact elemental reactions – Cryo, Pyro, and Hydro characters help Razor deal massive amounts of damage. Razor’s damaging attack combos make him the ideal candidate as the central DPS role in any party. Be sure to check out our best Genshin Impact builds for starting characters guide to see who you should pair with Razor.

Razor is highly regarded as one of the best four-star characters in the entire game, and it’s easy to understand why when you see how much damage he’s capable of dealing. Here’s everything you need to know about how to create the best Genshin Impact Razor build.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT RAZOR DPS BUILD

When fighting with Razor, start every attack with the press version of Claw and Thunder. Once you’ve landed a hit, switch to Razor’s normal attack combo, but dash right before the last hit. The final hit of the four strikes combo is very slow and doesn’t deal much damage – perform a dash to cancel the animation and repeat the normal attack combo again. You should be able to attack with Claw and Thunder after going through two cycles of the normal attacks.

Lightning Fang increases the speed of each attack and provides an additional hit of Electro damage with every hit. You can utilise the extra attack speed by landing the entirety of the normal attack combo, as the final hit won’t take anywhere near as long to land. Equip Razor with the Wolf’s Gravestone to deal as much damage as possible. If you don’t own this five-star weapon, you can craft the four-star Prototype Archaic instead.

Though Razor does deal Electro damage, the bulk of his attacks are dealt with regular attacks. Focus on Genshin Impact artifacts that provide boosts to Flat Attack, Physical Damage, and Crit Rate. The Gladiator’s Finale artifact set is perfect for Razor as it provides a damage upgrade when wearing two pieces of the set, and boosts Razor’s attack damage by 35% with four pieces.

To maximise the amount of damage you can get from Razor, it’s important to understand how to use your elemental reactions effectively. Unlike some of the other DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Razor requires you to constantly swap to your different party members because he relies on the extra damage from elemental reactions. Cryo characters like Qiqi and Diona synergise well with Razor as you can consistently land Superconduct while staying protected from attacks. Zhongli and Venti also compliment Razor as they don’t need to be active in combat for very long.

GENSHIN IMPACT RAZOR ABILITIES

Normal attack: Steel Fang

Normal Attack: Perform up to four consecutive strikes

Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged Attack: Drain stamina to perform a continuous swirling attack that deals damage to nearby enemies

Drain stamina to perform a continuous swirling attack that deals damage to nearby enemies Plunging Attack: Attack from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing damage to enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder

Press: Attack with the Thunder Wolf Claw to deal additional Electro damage alongside Razor’s normal attacks. When an attack lands, Razor gains up to three Electro Sigils, increasing his energy recharge rate. Each new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration

Attack with the Thunder Wolf Claw to deal additional Electro damage alongside Razor’s normal attacks. When an attack lands, Razor gains up to three Electro Sigils, increasing his energy recharge rate. Each new Electro Sigil refreshes their duration Hold: Harness the power of Electro energy to summon a lightning storm, causing AoE Eletro damage to nearby enemies. Razor’s Electro Sigils are cleared when using this elemental skill, converting them into pure energy

Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Unleash the Wolf Within to fight alongside Razor, causing Electro damage to all nearby enemies. This attack clears Razor’s Electro Sigils, converting them into elemental energy.

Increased normal attack speed and energy regeneration

Strikes will now also cause Electro damage

Immunity from damage inflicted by Electro-Charged status

Increased resistance to flinching

Temporarily disables Razor’s charged attack

Genshin Impact Razor Constellations

Wolf’s Instinct: Acquiring elemental orbs and particles increases Razor’s damage by 10% for eight seconds

Acquiring elemental orbs and particles increases Razor’s damage by 10% for eight seconds Suppression: Increase your attack rate by 10% when attacking enemies with less than 30% health

Increase your attack rate by 10% when attacking enemies with less than 30% health Soul Companion: Increase the level of Lightning Fang by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increase the level of Lightning Fang by three, up to a maximum of 15 Bite: When casting the press version of Claw and Thunder, any opponents hit by this attack will have their defence decreased by 15% for seven seconds

When casting the press version of Claw and Thunder, any opponents hit by this attack will have their defence decreased by 15% for seven seconds Sharpened Claws: Increase the level of Claw and Thunder by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increase the level of Claw and Thunder by three, up to a maximum of 15 Lupus Fulguris: Every ten seconds, Razor’s sword will charge up, causing the next normal attack to deal 100% of Razor’s attack as Electro damage. When not using Lightning Fang, landing a lightning strike on an enemy will create an Electro Sigil for Claw and Thunder

Genshin Impact Razor Passive Talents

Awakening: Claw and Thunder’s cooldown is decreased by 18%. Activating Lightning Fang resets the cooldown of Claw and Thunder

Claw and Thunder’s cooldown is decreased by 18%. Activating Lightning Fang resets the cooldown of Claw and Thunder Hunger: If Razor’s energy dips below 50%, his energy recharge rate increases by 30%

If Razor’s energy dips below 50%, his energy recharge rate increases by 30% Wolvenspirit: Decreases sprinting costs of all characters in the party by 20%. This does not stack with other passive talents that provide the same effect

That’s everything you need to know about the best Genshin Impact Razor build. Razor is one of the few four-star DPS characters that can go toe-to-toe with the best. That being said, if you do happen to acquire either of the best DPS characters, be sure to check out our best Genshin Impact Ganyu build and Diluc build to see what the five-star characters are capable of.