Genshin Impact Silent Seeker of Knowledge – upper level of tree

Looking for a way to reach the upper level of the hollow tree in Genshin Impact? This is part of the Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest, a new mission you can embark on in the Sumeru region that dropped in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Once you’ve unlocked Sumeru in Genshin Impact, there’s a wealth of new content to explore, from new Genshin Impact banners featuring the first playable Dendro characters – Tighnari and Collei – to new Archon story quests, new enemies, items, and more. Some of the quests are trickier than others and if you’re not sure how to do this particular segment of the Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest, we’re here to lend a helping hand.

Genshin Impact Silent Seeker of Knowledge guide

The Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest mainly takes place in a new type of domain unique to Sumeru. Once you find the giant tree while exploring a cave and as you wander around during this quest you’re teleported to different areas and introduced to different mechanics.

In these domains you have to collect something called Primeval Rosin to unlock locked doors. To reach the upper level of the tree, you need three, the first of which you encounter at the start of the domain where you first learn about Primeval Rosin.

Luckily, this quest pretty much guides you where you need to go. It doesn’t require using any of the new Dendro reactions, but you do have to make use of new traversal mechanics, such as jumping on giant mushrooms and the new light hooks that let you pull yourself towards fixed points.

About halfway through the domain you have to fight a group of hilichurls. When they’re defeated, step into a green bubble which turns you into a fairy and flies you to the very top of the tree. Here you find another Primeval Rosin and collecting it opens a door that leads back to the center of the tree. Just below the doorway is the third Rosin, and just above /that/ is the door you need the three Rosin to unlock.

Once you go through this door, you’re teleported out of the Domain and can start on the next part of the Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest. For a visual walkthrough of this portion, WoW quests has a great video you can watch:

That’s how you reach the upper level of the hollow tree in Genshin Impact’s Silent Seeker of Knowledge quest. For more Genshin Impact, we have guides on the best Collei build and best Tighnari build, as well as all of the new Genshin Impact events introduced in the latest update.