Genshin Impact Traveler materials – all ascension materials

Want to know all the Genshin Impact Traveler ascension materials needed to fully level up? The original player character surely has a place in all our hearts, even once we’ve met Amber, earned Xiangling, and pulled Zhongli from a Genshin Impact banner. And while the Traveler may not be at the top of our Genshin Impact tier list, they’re still a solid choice in any team thanks to their ability to change their elemental affinity.

The Traveler is able to choose from any of the available elements in Genshin Impact, by interacting with the relative Statue of the Seven. As the only character with this trait, the Traveler is quite unique, and so there’s reason to want to level them up as much as possible. To do so, just like any other Genshin Impact character, you need to ascend them with specific ascension materials.

Traveler ascension materials

Once you have reached the current max level for your Traveler, the only way to continue upgrading your character is through ascension. You also need to be at a high enough Adventure Rank to ascend, so take a look at our guide to increasing your Adventure Rank if you are short a level or two. Once you are able to ascend, these are the items and Mora costs you need to progress further.

Character ascension materials and cost

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Brilliant Diamond Sliver, 3x Windwheel Aster, 3x Damaged Masks 20,000 2 40 3x Brilliant Diamond Fragments, 10x Windwheel Aster, 15x Broken Masks 40,000 3 50 6x Brilliant Diamond Fragments, 20x Windwheel Aster, 12x Stained Masks 60,000 4 60 3x Brilliant Diamond Chunks, 30x Windwheel Aster, 18x Stained Masks 80,000 5 70 6x Brilliant Diamond Chunks, 45x Windwheel Aster, 12x Ominous Masks 100,000 6 80 6x Brilliant Diamonds, 60x Windwheel Aster, 24x Ominous Masks 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Since the Traveler can change their elemental alignment, they’re able to learn different talents. Unfortunately, this means you need to acquire a different batch of materials to level up every talent across each element. Use the following tables to level up any of the Traveler’s Anemo, Geo, or Electro talents. You need to collect all of the following materials for each separate talent you want to level up.

Traveler Dendro talent ascension materials

The materials below are speculative ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, and have been taken from datamined information, including that on Honey Hunter World.

Level Materials Mora 2 6x Fungal Spores, 3x Teachings of Admonition 12,500 3 3x Luminescent Pollen, 2x Guides of Ingenuity 17,500 4 4x Luminescent Pollen, 4x Guides of Pravis 25,000 5 6x Luminescent Pollen, 6x Guides of Admonition 30,000 6 9x Luminescent Pollen, 9x Guides of Ingenuity 37,500 7 4x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x Mudra of the Malefic General, 4x Philosophies of Pravis 120,000 8 6x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 1x Mudra of the Malefic General, 6x Philosophies of Admonition 260,000 9 9x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x Mudra of the Malefic General, 12x Philosophies of Ingenuity 450,000 10 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust, 2x Mudra of the Malefic General, 16x Philosophies of Pravis, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Traveler Anemo talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 6x Divining Scrolls, 3x Teachings of Freedom 12,500 3 3x Sealed Scrolls, 2x Guides to Resistance 17,500 4 4x Sealed Scrolls, 4x Guides to Ballad 25,000 5 6x Sealed Scrolls, 6x Guides to Freedom 30,000 6 9x Sealed Scrolls, 9x Guides to Resistance 37,500 7 4x Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 4x Philosophies of Ballad, 1x Dvalin’s Sigh 120,000 8 6x Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 6x Philosophies of Freedom, 1x Dvalin’s Sigh 260,000 9 9x Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 12x Philosophies of Resistance, 2x Dvalin’s Sigh 450,000 10 12x Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 16x Philosophies of Ballad, 2x Dvalin’s Sigh, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Traveler Geo talent ascension materials

The following materials are required to ascend the Geo attacks Starfell Sword and Wake of Earth. For the normal sword attack Foreign Rockblade, you will need the materials in the Anemo table above.

Level Materials Mora 2 6x Firm Arrowheads, 3x Teachings of Prosperity 12.500 3 3x Sharp Arrowheads, 2x Guides to Diligence 17,500 4 4x Sharp Arrowheads, 4x Guides to Gold 25,000 5 6x Sharp Arrowheads, 6x Guides to Prosperity 30,000 6 9x Sharp Arrowheads, 9x Guides to Diligence 37,500 7 4x Weathered Arrowheads, 4x Philosophies of Gold, 1x Tail of Boreas 120,000 8 6x Weathered Arrowheads, 6x Philosophies of Prosperity, 1x Tail of Boreas 260,000 9 9x Weathered Arrowheads, 12x Philosophies of Diligence, 2x Tails of Boreas 450,000 10 12x Weathered Arrowheads, 16x Philosophies of Gold, 2x Tails of Boreas 700,000

Traveler Electro talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 6x Old Handguards, 3x Teachings of Transience 12,500 3 3x Kageuchi Handguards, 2x Guides to Elegance 17,500 4 4x Kageuchi Handguards, 4x Guides to Light 25,000 5 6x Kageuchi Handguards, 6x Guides to Transience 30,000 6 9x Kageuchi Handguards, 9x Guides to Elegance 37,500 7 4x Famed Handguards, 4x Philosophies of Light, 1x Dragon Lord’s Crown 120,000 8 6x Famed Handguards, 6x Philosophies of Transience, 1x Dragon Lord’s Crown 260,000 9 9x Famed Handguards, 12x Philosophies of Elegance, 2x Dragon Lord’s Crowns, 450,000 10 12x Famed Handguards, 16x Philosophies of Light, 2x Dragon Lord’s Crowns, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Traveler materials farming guide

Brilliant Diamond

Brilliant Diamond pieces and complete Gemstones are rewarded as you increase your Adventure rank, so they are limited. Thankfully, the Traveler is the only character to use Brilliant Diamond while ascending, so you’ll earn enough to fully ascend your Traveler.

Windwheel Aster

Windwheel Aster is a flower exclusive to Mondstadt, and is not only used by the Traveler, but also to ascend Bennett and Sucrose. The red flower looks like a windwheel, hence its name, and can be obtained in various places across Mondstadt, can be purchased from Flora, or grown from Luxuriant Glebe seeds.

Masks

There’s a chance of obtaining masks from Hilichurls, with Damaged Masks dropping from level one, Stained Masks from Level 40+ Hilichurls, and Ominous Masks from Level 60+. You can also craft masks using an alchemy crafting table: Three Broken Masks and 25 Mora results in a Stained Mask, three of which can then be turned into one Ominous Mask with 50 Mora.

Dendro talent materials

The new Dendro materials aren’t available as yet, and are all based on information from the 3.0 beta so are subject to change. However, from the information we have so far, books of Admonition, Ingenuity and Pravis are going to be available from the Steeple of Ignorance domain. Admonition is available from Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, Ingenuity on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and Pravis on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Spores, Pollen, and Cyst Dust will all be dropped by the new Fungi enemies, as revealed in an official Sumeru teaser trailer. As with other similar materials, Luminescent Pollen most likely drops from Level 40+ Fungi, and Crystalline Cyst Dust from Level 60+.

The Mudra of the Malefic General should be found in a similar mechanic to the likes of the existing Dvalin’s Sigh – from weekly boss drops. It’s rumoured that the first Mudra obtained will be from the new Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto boss, Raiden Shogun’s puppet successor, and the domain will then open weekly for repeated visits.

Anemo talent materials

Dvalin’s Sigh can only be collected as a once weekly boss drop each time you relive the battle against Dvalin. Meanwhile, Scrolls can be obtained by defeating Samachurls, Sealed and Forbidden Scrolls dropping from Level 40+ and Level 60+ Samachurls respectively. You can also use Alchemy and Mora to craft Sealed and Forbidden Scrolls.

Ballad, Freedom, and Resistance books can be obtained from Forsaken Rift on set days. Ballad items are available on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Freedom items, meanwhile, can be gathered on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and Resistance books on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Geo talent materials

Arrowheads are dropped by Hilichurl shooters, and you have a chance of obtaining Sharp and Weathered Arrowheads from Level 40+ and Level 60+ ranged Hilichurls, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tail of Boreas is a weekly boss drop, available from repeating the Wolf of the North Challenge and defeating the Dominator of Wolves.

Geo talent books, Prosperity, Diligence, and Gold, can be collected from the Taishan Mansion domain. Prosperity can be obtained on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, Diligence on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and Gold on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Electro talent materials

Genshin Impact Handguards are dropped by Kairagi and Nobushi on Inazuma. While Kageuchi and Famed Handguards are dropped by higher level enemies, you can also craft them from Old Handguards and Mora.

You can only obtain Dragon Lord’s Crown from a weekly boss drop in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller domain, and is only available after completion of Zhongli’s Story Quest, Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II – No Mere Stone.

Items of Elegance, Transience, and Light can be obtained from Violet Court. Elegance books are available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, Transience on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and Light on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Crown of Insight

The Crown of Insight is one of the rarer ascension materials, and is used in talent ascension by every Genshin Impact character, but only ever at level 10. The item can only be obtained through special events, such as Summertime Odyssey, or through Offerings.

Now you know all of the items required for Traveler ascension and how to obtain them, you’ll be able to fully max out your very first Genshin Impact character in no time. Perhaps you want to do so in time for Genshin Impact 3.0, so you can explore Sumeru with the Traveler, or add them to a team with Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, the game’s three brand-new characters.