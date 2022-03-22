Genshin Impact Venti materials – how to ascend

Looking for Genshin Impact Venti ascension materials? Thanks to the recent 2.6 livestream we now know that this popular Genshin Impact character is getting a banner rerun in the first half of the next update. He will be joining new Genshin Impact character Ayato, who’s getting a separate banner.

With a new chance of pulling everyone’s favourite “tone-deaf bard”, we imagine you’ll be wanting to know about Venti’s ascension materials. While Venti’s rerun banner isn’t here yet, the materials you’ll need to ascend his talents and abilities are farmable right now, so we’ve put together this guide on how much of each material you’ll need, and where to find them.

These materials will take a while to collect, but you’ve got just over a week until the Genshin Impact 2.6 release date on March 30, so if you start now you’ll be able to get a head start on the daily grind. It will be worth checking out the latest theories on what the best Venti build is as well. Here’s everything you need to know about Venti ascension materials.

Venti ascension materials

The following materials are required to ascend Venti, according to Honey Hunter World:

Character ascension materials

Ascension phase Character level Materials Mora 1 20 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3x Slime Condensate, 3x Cecelia 20,000 2 40 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15x Slime Condensate, 10x Cecelia, x2 Hurricane Seed 40,000 3 50 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12x Slime Secretions, 20x Cecelia, x4 Hurricane Seed 60,000 4 60 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18x Slime Secretions, 30x Cecelia, x8 Hurricane Seed 80,000 5 70 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12x Slime Concentrate, 45x Cecelia, x12 Hurricane Seed 100,000 6 80 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24x Slime Concentrate, 60x Cecelia, x20 Hurricane Seed 120,000

Talent ascension materials

Level Materials Mora 2 3x Teachings of Ballad, 6x Slime Condensate 12,500 3 2x Guide to Ballad, 3x Slime Secretions 17,500 4 4x Guide to Ballad, 4x Slime Secretions 25,000 5 6x Guide to Ballad, 6x Slime Secretions 30,000 6 9x Guide to Ballad, 9x Slime Secretions 37,500 7 4x Philosophies of Ballad, 4x Slime Concentrate, 1x Tail of Boreas 120,000 8 6x Philosophies of Ballad, 6x Slime Concentrate, 1x Tail of Boreas 250,000 9 12x Philosophies of Ballad, 9x Slime Concentrate, 2x Tail of Boreas 450,000 10 16x Philosophies of Ballad, 12x Slime Concentrate, 2x Tail of Boreas, 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Venti materials farming guide

Cecilia

This flower is found in the wild, and is located in the highest density around the eastern edges of Starsnatch Cliff. This is the high area in the east, north of the Thousand Winds Temple, and above the beach where you first begin your journey in Genshin Impact.

Slime

This material is dropped by all eight types of elemental slime mobs of any level, and they can be found all across Teyvat. Slimes up to level 40 will drop Slime Condensate, Slimes between levels 40 – 60 will drop Slime Secretions, and Slimes level 60+ will drop Slime Concentrate.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Paimon sells Slime materials in her shop, and you can also convert lower-tiered Slime materials into higher tier ones.

Hurricane seed

This is an Anemo elemental drop that is only found on Anemo Hypostasis, a cube-like boss that can be found in your adventure diary. Only enemies above level 30 will drop this item.

Anemo ascension materials

Vayuda Turquoise in its various forms is also found from defeating Anemo Hypostasis, but also drops from the Maguu Kenki normal boss in Inazuma, as well as the Confront Stormterror trounce domain.

You can also purchase the lowest form – Slivers – from the Souvenir Shop. As with the Slime materials, you can convert lower tier into higher tiers.

Talent ascension materials

You can acquire the Ballad books from the Forsake Rift domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Other materials

You need a total of six Tail of Boreas to fully ascend Venti. You can get these from the level 70+ boss Lupus Boreas, from the Wolf of the North challenge.

You will also require a Crown of Insight. You can get one from the Three Realms Gateway Offering – although this event will expire on March 30 when the 2.6 update drops. There are currently six permanently available: one via offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and five from the Sacred Sakura.

That’s everything you need to know about Venti’s ascension materials. Of course, you’ll need to pull Venti in the first place, which means you’ll need a lot of primogems to spend on those wishes. Get free primogems with our Genshin Impact codes guide.