Genshin Impact 2.7 could feature a banner of a long-rumoured character

It looks like a long-awaited Genshin Impact character called Yelan could be making her debut in update 2.7. So it goes with the anime game, future content leaks have once again surfaced. There are potential spoilers ahead in this story, so consider this your warning.

Twitter account Lumie shares that Yelan should be the first banner of Genshin Impact’s 2.7 update and that she remains a five-star character. The gacha game’s 2.6 update launches on March 30, so Yelan could be a while away yet. Mihoyo hasn’t confirmed the leak at the time of writing, so bear that in mind. That said, The developer has been revealing characters one update early since last year, so Yelan could be unveiled sooner rather than later if the datamine is to be believed.

Lumie also shares that Kuki Shinobu will be the second new banner of patch 2.7. While Mihoyo hasn’t confirmed this one either, Shinobu has already appeared in Genshin Impact. As we explain in our Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu guide, the four-star character is Arataki Itto’s deputy. When Mihoyo revealed Itto last year, the developer fleshed out his character with quotes from Shinobu asking people to contact them if Itto got into trouble.

We haven’t seen too many mentions of Yelan in-game yet, though some other details have surfaced. Lumie previously shared a now-deleted picture of the character that confirms she’s a hydro user fond of the bow and arrow.

For everything on the Genshin Impact Yelan banner release date, you can follow that link.