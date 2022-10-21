Want to know who voices the Gotham Knights cast? With it being a DC superhero game, each of the Gotham Knights characters has had multiple voice actors play their roles over the years. Some may associate certain voice talent with an iconic role, and while actors such as Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger do amazing jobs as The Joker, there’s no Joker voice more menacing than Mark Hamill’s. Incidentally, while Gotham Knights isn’t part of Rocksteady’s Arkham games, The Joker is not in the game.

Instead, most of Gotham Knights cast are Batman’s allies, and there are some familiar faces in the ever-expanding rogue’s gallery. While the likes of Cobblepot have seemingly put aside their criminal ways, others are causing mayhem in Gotham. So who are the voices behind these famous, or in some cases infamous, characters?

Gotham Knights cast and voice actors

Here is the main voice actor cast for Gotham Knights:

Barbara Gordon / Batgirl – America Young

Dick Grayson / Nightwing – Christopher Sean

Tim Drake / Robin – Sloane Morgan Siegel

Jason Todd / Red Hood – Stephen Oyoung

Alfred Pennyworth – Gildart Jackson

Mr. Freeze – Donald Chang

Harley Quinn – Kari Wahlgren

Clayface – Brian Keane

Bruce Wayne / Batman – Michael Antonakos

Talia al Ghul – Emily O’Brien

Ra’s al Ghul – Navid Negahban

Oswald Cobblepot – Elias Toufexis

Jacob Kane – Tommie Earl Jenkins

Catherine Kane – Liz Burnette

Lucius Fox – Peter Jay Fernandez

Some may be surprised to learn that Kevin Conroy is not reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, given that he voices Batman in Multiversus. Another notable absence here is Tara Strong, who, more frequently than not, is the voice of Harley Quinn, but has also provided the voice for Batgirl in the past.

That’s not to say that the new Batman and Harley aren’t proven talents. Kari Wahlgren is most well-known for providing the voices of both Kitana and Mileena from the Mortal Kombat series. At the same time, open world game fans may be surprised to learn that Michael Antonakos, the voice of Alexios in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, is the new voice for Bruce Wayne.

As for the heroes, America Young (Batgirl) has provided additional voices in the Saints Row series in the past, but she now mostly has a recurring role as Barbie in the many TV shows and shorts. Christopher Sean (Nightwing) is best known as Brandon in You and Arokkeh in Horizon Forbidden West, while Sloane Morgan Siegel (Robin) is a relatively young actor whose only significant role so far is the titular character in Amazon’s Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street. Stephen Oyoung is no stranger to superhero games as he is Mister Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man and the English voice actor for KK in GhostWire: Tokyo.

Rounding off the principal cast, Gildart Jackon (Alfred) has had many roles over the years, with his most famous role being The Major from Hellsing Ultimate. If you watched Squid Game with the English voice acting turned on, you’ll have heard Donald Chang (Mr. Freeze) as Hwang Jun-Ho, while Brian Keane (Clayface) regularly appears in bit roles in various Law & Order shows and once as a boat captain in the TV series Gotham. Finally, Emily O’Brien provided the British female voice option in this year’s Saints Row reboot, and Navid Negabhan was the Sultan in the Aladdin remake.

Those are all of the notable Gotham Knights cast and characters. Next, head to our Gotham Knights styles guide to see all the different costumes our heroes can wear. Finally, as this is a rather long game with plenty of side activities, you may wish to learn how long Gotham Knights is or find out how to unlock fast travel to make getting across town a manageable undertaking.