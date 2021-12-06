How long is the Halo Infinite campaign?

Want to know how long Halo Infinite is? 343 Industries has made some big changes to the single-player campaign in this FPS game. Unlike the linear, mission-based campaigns in previous Halo games, Halo Infinite features an open world, RPG mechanics, and a grappleshot to traverse the environment.

After the negative reaction to the campaign demo in July 2020, Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021 to give the game some much needed polish. This is also the reason Halo Infinite’s campaign doesn’t feature co-op at launch, another first for the series. The devs have confirmed that they plan on launching the co-op campaign during Season 2 – this means players may have to wait until May 2022 to fight against the Banished with their friends.

It’s not all bad news though, as Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode was released ahead of time as an open beta, to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. This is the biggest shake up to the Halo formula in some time, but does the Halo Infinite campaign length suffer as a result? Here’s how long it takes to get through Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite campaign length

Halo Infinite’s campaign should take most players between 8-12 hours to complete the main story. After dying numerous times, hunting for collectibles, and watching every cutscene, my playthrough lasted just under ten hours.

It’s worth mentioning the in-game timer doesn’t track cutscenes or deaths – my save file clocked in at seven hours. If you want to find every last item in the game, including Halo Infinite skulls, spartan cores, and bosses, you may need to spend another five to eight hours searching for everything.

Don’t forget to check out our Halo Infinite review to find out our verdict on Master Chief’s latest adventure. Once you’ve finished the campaign, give our Halo Infinite ranks guide a read to understand all the changes to the multiplayer game. We also have a guide on the best Halo Infinite weapons for those of you who want to improve your combat skills.