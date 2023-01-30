Hogwarts Legacy broom controls show how you can have scenic flybys

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date fast approaching, exactly how the Harry Potter RPG game will let you fly sound on a broom remains a bit of a mystery. You don’t have to worry much longer though, as there’s been plenty of new footage and a look at the controls for Hogwarts Legacy brooms after a recent slate of previews went live, so you can learn about broom controls ahead of time.

While flying your broom around the school and the rest of the Hogwarts Legacy map you’ll be able to go pretty fast from what we’ve seen, but you can also go for a more scenic approach too.

You’ll be able to hold and toggle your flight speed for fast flybys and scenic views if you want, with a speed burst also available if you want to get around Hogwarts just a little bit faster. So on top of all the Hogwarts Legacy spells, it looks like you’re going to have a lot of choice in how you move around the open-world game.

The only issue these controls seem to have is that you don’t use the right stick or mouse to the camera while flying, with the camera instead sitting behind you at all times. Admittedly it can be difficult to tell from a lot of the game we’ve been shown, as the camera does move, but only seemingly when you do big turns.

If these are indeed the controls for brooms in the Harry potter game, it might make sense about the decision regarding Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, as faster camera control would really be needed to make that work well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.