If you’re wondering how to change appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, wonder no more. There’s plenty of opportunity to refresh your wardrobe to ensure you’re flaunting the best stats and style, but when it comes to changing your character itself, there’s only one place to go.

After so many hours spent in the RPG game, it may be time to change appearance in Hogwarts Legacy to better reflect your character as they develop during their time at Hogwarts with their companions. Having the freedom to change your appearance in a sprawling open-world game is a foregone conclusion, and you don’t have to stray far from Hogwarts to make it happen.

How to change your appearance

Before we take a closer look at how to change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s worth pointing out that this mechanic is solely for changing physical features. If you’re looking to alter your best threads to something a bit more in line with your fashion sense, our guide to the Hogwarts Legacy transmog system is the one for you.

You can change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy by heading to Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade and interacting with the eponymous salon owner. If you’re unsure where to go, refer to the scissors icon on the Hogwarts Legacy map. You’ll need 20 Galleons for each cosmetic change, so don’t arrive with an empty purse if you’re looking for a complete makeover.

As a capable beautician, Madam Snelling gives you the option of changing the following features:

Hair colour

Hairstyle

Complexion

Freckles and moles

Scars and markings

Eye colour

Eyebrow colour

Eyebrow shape

Unfortunately, while Madam Snelling can magic away a troublesome scar or mottled complexion, her powers don’t extend to altering your body type or facial features.

